Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size Worth USD 27.24 Billion at CAGR of 20.3%, by 2027 – Reports and Data
Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size – USD 7.45 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, The advent of risk and compliance management.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of centralized data management owing to the rise in demand for consumers is propelling the market growth.
The Global Enterprise Metadata Management market is forecast to reach USD 27.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Enterprise metadata management is the means of managing metadata, which provides additional information and context to other information and data assets of an industry. Metadata is information that represents the various facets of information assets, which improves its usability and enables easier management during its tenure.
The requirement for centralized data management, operational effectiveness, and data quality management, increasing business data volume and regulations, and risk and compliance management are supposed to fuel the growth of this market.
There lie certain restraining factors like the uncertain return on investment as well as an inconsistent array of business logistics, which hamper the growth of the market. These factors are to be eradicated as soon as commercialization of this market occurs. Several large companies are utilizing these management software and commodities to render easier co-operative functions which curtail time constraints for redundant operations.
The region of Asia Pacific comprises of a very data-hungry population, which thrives on services of these management firms and solutions. IT industries, as well as financial moguls, are investing in metadata management solutions owing to the increased use of digital form of information to be relayed in accordance with data manipulation and data engineering for process management as well as risk and compliance management. Hence, the growth of this market in the region of Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest.
Key participants are Adaptive, ASG Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group, IBM, Informatica, Oracle, and SAP, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Governance and compliance management segment is set to experience a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period owing to the ever-growing need for data management. The administration becomes easier further when a solution is implemented for compliance management, which provides information regarding the same, allowing for modifications.
• On-premise deployment solutions held a market share of 56.0% in the year 2018. This higher share corresponds to the ease of installation and availability of hardware solutions, which were cost-effective owing to the unavailability of other solutions.
• Media and Entertainment industry is set to experience the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the immense data a media carries with respect to the increasing regulations regarding copyright infringement as well as for the security purposes inhibiting reproduction of the critical data.
• Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. Developing countries like China and japan are quickly catching up with the growth in data management services. Management of metadata also ensures the security of that data, which promotes its utility in the developing sectors of finance as well as media and telecommunications.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global enterprise metadata management market on the basis of deployment type, application type, end-users, and region:
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premise
Cloud
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Governance and compliance management
Risk management
Product and process management
Incident management
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
Telecommunication & IT
Retail and Ecommerce
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the forecast size and revenue CAGR of the global Enterprise Metadata Management market?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the global Enterprise Metadata Management market?
What are the latest trends influencing market growth?
What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to hamper industry growth?
Which are the top companies operating in the global Enterprise Metadata Management market?
