What Company Makes Small Cells for 5G in Aviation Industry?
[244 Pages Report] 5G Small Cell in Aviation Market by Technology, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G Small Cell in Aviation Market Outlook - 2027: The global 5G small cell in aviation market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity. 5G is the fifth-generation telecommunication standard in cellular networks. Small cells are low-powered cellular radio access nodes that operate in licensed and unlicensed spectrum that have a range of 10 meters to a few kilometers. Moreover, small cells are viewed as a solution to allow re-using the same frequencies and as an important method of increasing cellular network capacity, quality, and resilience to provide for the data capacity demands of 5G. Further, 5G utilizes higher frequency radio waves than current LTE 4G cellular networks to achieve large bandwidth capacity.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• COVID-19 has forced people that include the workforce of telecommunication companies around the world to work from home, due government-imposed lockdown.
• The mobile network companies have witnessed a surge in bandwidth consumption due to increased usage of mobile data as people staying at home to comply with the governments initiatives to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Airports and airlines, however are experiencing financial crisis due to travel bans issued by authorities to check the spread of COVID-19.
• Mobile communication service providers are forced to delay ongoing projects of 5G infrastructure due to restricted site access and workforce shortage, in the wake of COVID-19 scenario.
• Aviation industry adopting 5G is expected to reap rewards upon the lift of travel restrictions due to increased air passenger traffic.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Surge in usage of smart devices & Internet of Things (IoT), increase in demand for fast internet connectivity, and rise in adoption of 5G in aviation industry are the factors that drive the global 5Gsmall cell in aviation market. However, lack of infrastructure and initial installation cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, potential applications of 5G in AI and real-time augmented reality present new pathways in the industry.
The global 5G small cell in aviation market trends are as follows:
Adoption of 5G in the aviation industry
Installation of 5G at airports will provide ultra-high-speed internet connectivity to air passengers. Number of airports across the globe are spending heavily to upgrade their existing infrastructure. For instance, in 2020, Picocom, a leading 5G open radio access network (RAN) baseband semiconductor and software firm has selected UltraSoC’s (a consumer electronics manufacturer headquartered in Cambridge, UK) hardware-based analytics & monitoring intellectual property (IP) for use in Picocom’s upcoming baseband system-on-chip (SoC) for 5G small cells. The UltraSoC IP enables Picocom and its customers to monitor, analyze as well as fine-tune the performance of their systems throughout the whole product lifecycle, starting in the lab for silicon bring-up and software development, through to deployment and in-field optimization. Moreover, Picocom provides open RAN standards-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. Hence, adoption of 5G in aviation industry is expected to boost the global 5G small cell in aviation market.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 5G small cell in aviation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global 5G small cell in aviation market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global 5G small cell in aviation market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global 5G small cell in aviation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the 5G small cell in aviation market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the 5G small cell in aviation market?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
