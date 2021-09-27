Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Walter Scott, Jr.’s Passing

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Walter Scott, Jr.’s Passing

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Omaha businessman and philanthropist Walter Scott, Jr. had passed away.

 

“Walter Scott, Jr.’s work impacted millions of people around world,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “From growing Kiewit to his extensive philanthropy, his work shaped Omaha and helped build and grow the Good Life we enjoy today.  Susanne and I are keeping the Scott family in our prayers, and we know that Walter’s legacy will live on in the continued work of his family for years to come.”

