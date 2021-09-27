Coronavirus - Angola: USG Shares Additional 464,090 Doses of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine with Angola

The Embassy of the United States in Luanda, Angola, is pleased to announce the arrival of 464,090 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S is sharing with Angola through COVAX. We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives.

This third batch brings the total number of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provided to Angola by the United States to 1,646,960 (the first and second arrived on August 24 and 26). The batch arrived at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda, via COVAX, today, September 26, at 12:35 pm, this total donation of the vaccines will be the largest by a single country to Angola to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the United States has delivered more than 110 million doses of vaccine to more than 60 countries, and it will continue to share vaccine doses as supply becomes available. The United States will purchase and donate an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses for distribution by COVAX through 2022, beyond the 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses we committed in June. That brings our total to over a billion doses donated to the world. The commitment to provide the additional 500 million Pfizer vaccines will continue to fulfill US President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

As President Biden has said “the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.”

We look forward to continuing coordination with the African Union and Africa’s CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.