Fertility Testing Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Rising government initiatives, technical advancements, rise in infertility casesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 467.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 796.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.
Fertility kits are developed to check fertility in which mostly the ovulation test kits are used, for detecting luteinizing hormone (LH) level and sometimes even estrogen levels to predict the ovulation. These kits, however, do not provide exact information about ovulation. The luteinized unruptured follicle syndrome ovulation predictor fails to give proper results. Also, LH measurement predicts ovulation and cannot determine the date of ovulation or anovulation. The leading manufacturers in the industry are Clearblue (Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH), First Response, and Prestige. With the rise in importance of testing and development of ovulation monitors, a decline in the fertility rate globally among females, and easily accessible ovulation monitors are few other factors contributing to the market growth. As ovulation monitors are expensive and do not precisely confirm ovulation, these factors act as a restraint to the market.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report
Fertility testing market will be expanding with the increase in the number of equipment with digitalized testing, and modern fertility testing that provides data associated to hormone levels. It tracks fertility markers over a period and, creates an individualized fertility curve that gives women more information about their ovarian eggs and details about menopause.
Telehealth solutions are a boom to the fertility testing market, the testing is done using an ovulation kit, and further, the consulting can be done through a camera video, etc.
In the year 2020, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. had launched endometriosis risk test ARTguide. It is a noninvasive diagnostic test and was associated with detecting various genetic and endometriosis which was further leading to infertility.
In July 2020, Merck KGaA had launched (Fertility.com), which enabled healthcare professionals and doctors to access the latest researches and scientific information and was also a help to those who were undergoing fertility treatment, this positioned Merck to be the market leader.
Microbiome modulation has made advances to treat infertility. The Co-founders of Microgenesis have created an infertility diagnosis and treatment for the complicated issues associated with fertility. That is mostly due to immunological problems. Preventive treatment includes the biomedical diet, which contains amino acids, minerals, probiotics, and vitamins.
Sperm count kits have also been discovered, for instance, YO Sperm Test is an home testing kit which allows to check and analyze the sperm count and motility and also visualizes the sperm in the form of the video.
Obese women are likely to suffer from infertility. Even after getting pregnant there are chances of miscarriages, fetal death, and premature delivery and due to this reason the IVI technique is used so that it will improve the chances for fertilization.
IVM (In Vitro Maturation) is a procedure where immature eggs from a woman are allowed to grow in a lab, and after the eggs are mature, they’re fertilized and implanted. This process has the potential to help women with certain gynecological disorders to have children.
Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland) are the key players in the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fertility testing market on the basis of product, mode of purchase, type, application, distribution channel, end use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Ovulation test kits
Saliva & Strip Based
Monitor Touch Screen
Fertility monitors
Urine-Based Monitors
Pregnancy Rapid Test
Line Indicators
Strip/Dip Sticks
Mid-Stream Device
Cassettes
Other Fertility Monitors
Basal Body Temperature,
Cervical Mucus,
Perspiration Monitoring
Male Fertility Testing Product
Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
OTC & Non Prescription
Prescription based
Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
HCG Blood test
HCG Urine test
FSH Urine test
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Female fertility testing
Male Fertility Testing
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Pharmacies
Drugstores
Online Sales
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Home care
Hospitals, Fertility Clinics,
Others
