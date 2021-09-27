Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,812 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: 21% of Adults now Fully Vaccinated, as South Africa Exits Third Wave

South African Government Download logo

Twenty-one percent of the country’s adult population is now fully vaccinated after 6 187 people either received a Johnson & Johnson shot or the second jab of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

According to Health Department, South Africa administered 9, 419 jabs in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 16 827 790, while the country is now home to 8 391 620 vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country has exited the third wave according to the current definition.

“The national seven-day moving average of daily case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces,” the NICD explained.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows that the institute reported 967 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 896 943.

“This increase represents a 5% positivity rate,” the NICD said, adding that there has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that test positivity remains at 5% or lower for 14 days before countries or regions can reopen.

In addition, 34 more people succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 87 001.

The information is based on the 17 553 515 tests, of which 19 160 were conducted on Sunday.

Globally, as of 24 September 2021, there have been 230 418 451 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 724 876 deaths, reported to the WHO. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus: 21% of Adults now Fully Vaccinated, as South Africa Exits Third Wave

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.