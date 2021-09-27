Produce Music Without Knowing About Music With Ghost Production

/EIN News/ -- SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently a large percentage of artists & DJs who are releasing music are not even creating their own songs. The music industry has evolved a lot in the last ten years, & so has everything surrounding the creation process.



Nowadays, the music industry is focused on marketing strategies & how to impact when it comes to releasing singles. That's why currently, the image, relevance, & audience reach of an artist, in terms of personal branding, is more important than the music itself. So usually an artist focuses on what is relevant today: making an impact, while his ghost producer is in charge of making the music in the shadows.

Being aware of this, what you may be wondering is, what exactly is a ghost producer and how do they work?

A ghost producer is a professional composer & producer, who is hired to create music for other artists or DJs while remaining completely anonymous for the process. Many famous EDM and pop artists have actually done ghost production work for others with the most notable examples being Martin Garrix, Chris Lake, and KSHMR, while there were also quite a few famous DJs that have been outed for not producing their music on their own.

Nowadays many producers pursue ghost production as either their full-time job or as their side hustle. For this purpose, there are ghost production websites that help them sell their music.

Edmwarriors would be something similar to the Amazon of the ghost producers, a big marketplace but focused on selling and buying music productions. The way this marketplace works is that it gives the opportunity to producers to create their own profile and start building their online track catalog to purchase for and offer their services. On the other side, DJs and artists looking for help to get music done go towards this website to get whatever they need: already-made songs, production services, vocals for their music, loops, beats.

In this way, artists recharge their discography with new content to release, while they can focus on other activities, which seem to be more important than ever lately: increasing followers on their social networks, get placements in popular playlists and appearing in the media, in order to increase their cache for performances, sponsorships and getting streams.

