Computer Storage Devices And Servers Market Growth, Drivers, And Restraints

The Business Research Company’s Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing; this is expected to drive the demand for storage devices during the forecast period. For instance, the total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. In order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer storage devices and servers market in the forecast period.

The global computer storage devices and servers market size is expected to grow from $72.45 billion in 2020 to $77.00 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Network-connected storage (NAS) devices such as RAID (redundant array of independent disks) based NAS and cloud-based NAS are susceptible to hacking, malware and other virus attacks. The increase in data availability and accessibility also increases vulnerability to malicious threats and attacks. An attack on network-attached storage can cause loss of intellectual property, business continuity and customer confidence. It can also huge revenue loss to companies depending on the severity of the network attack. Therefore, vulnerable network connected storage device hamper the growth of the computer storage devices and servers market.

Major players covered in the global computer storage devices and servers industry are IBM, Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc, Seagate Technology, Toshiba.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global computer storage devices and servers market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer storage devices and servers market.

TBRC’s global computer storage devices and servers market report is segmented by type into computer storage devices, computer servers, by application into mainframes, desktop, laptop computers, tablets, smartphones, by end-use into residential, commercial.

Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type ( Computer Storage Devices, Computer Servers), By Application (Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Tablets, Smartphones), By End-Use ( Residential, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides computer storage devices and servers market overview, forecast computer storage devices and servers market size and growth for the whole market, computer storage devices and servers market segments, and geographies, computer storage devices and servers global market trends, computer storage devices and servers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

