Thermo Ventilators Market Anticipated to Reach to $3,718 Million in 2023

The Thermo ventilators market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermo ventilators Market are electrical equipment that serve as a multipurpose ventilation system. Thermo ventilation is referred to a ventilator system that automatically adjusts the ventilation requirements as per the users preferences. Thermo ventilators are electrical appliances that combine the functions of automatic ventilation and air circulation.

The global thermo ventilators market was valued at from $2,332 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,718 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The demand for global thermo ventilators industry is mainly driven by its ability to automatically adjust the ventilation system as per the occupants thereby making it energy efficient and its increasing application in commercial sector. Moreover, growth in awareness about thermos ventilators among the residential sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the demand for thermos ventilators during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Aereco
Honeywell International Inc.
Lennox International Inc.
Mistubishi Electric
Panasonic
Sauter Controls GmbH
Siemens
Swegon Group AB
Vaisala
Whirlpool

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Ceiling Mounted
Window Mounted
Wall Mounted

By End-User Industry

Commercial
Residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

