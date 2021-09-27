Energy Capital & Power, Libya-Analysis LLC Partner for Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power has signed a strategic partnership with consulting firm Libya-Analysis LLC ahead of the upcoming Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 (22-23 November, Tripoli); Libya-Analysis LLC produces analysis, forecasting and research on the North African oil producer, providing targeted advisory services and real-time insights into the complex dynamics shaping the market; the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will serve as the first major energy conference to be held in Tripoli in a decade, uniting local and foreign investors, policymakers and financiers.

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with consulting company Libya-Analysis LLC ahead of the first-ever Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 (22-23 November, Tripoli), which is set to drive foreign capital, technology and expertise into the country’s energy sector.

Under the terms of the partnership, Jason Pack, President of Libya-Analysis LLC, will serve as a panel moderator and lead one of the conference sessions during the two-day networking and deal-making event. The consultancy organization will also advise on the event program, participate in strategic planning and provide updates on the latest developments in-country.

“Libya-Analysis LLC’s research helps the most relevant energy stakeholders stay informed about the complexities of operating in the Libyan environment, so that they can get the most out of participating in the 2021 Libya Energy & Economic Summit. Our role is to help businesses forecast upcoming developments in Libya and understand the risks and opportunities they pose for their activities in the country. Our systematised information, analysis and stakeholder mapping helps international decision-makers engage in Libya and support the country’s growth,” said Pack.

“Libya is a complex market; to have the leading experts in its political, economic, commercial and security developments at the forefront of discussions will be an invaluable resource for those interested in investing, conducting business or partnering with Libyan entities,” says James Chester, Senior Director at ECP.

Focusing on politics, security, international actors, the energy sector and Libya’s ports, Libya-Analysis LLC offers regular updates and analytical reports designed to help businesses, embassies, NGOs and international organizations operating in-country.

With the official endorsement of the Office of Prime Minister, H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Al Dabiba and support of the Ministry of Oil and Gas and National Oil Corporation of Libya, the upcoming Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be the first opportunity to meet stakeholders on the ground in Tripoli, and understand the investment environment first hand, for over a decade. ECP and its partners invite delegates, delegations, sponsors and speakers to learn more at www.LibyaSummit.com.