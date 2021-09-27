Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (26 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 14,529 In the last 7 days: 82,705 Cumulatively: 2,767,514

Hospitalized New: 1 In the last 7 days: 27 Critical Cases: 11

Deaths Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 41 Cumulatively: 1,252

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 112 (0.8%) In the last 7 days: 1,582 (1.9%)

Recovered Today: 5 In the last 7 days: 28

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 2,117 2nd dose today: 1,836 First dose: 2,099,305 Both doses: 1,640,974