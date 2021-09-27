“Stronger Than Hope” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, LGBTQ+ Romance Releasing Worldwide March 2022
Hot Tree Publishing Acquires Gay Small-Town Romance, “Stronger Than Hope”
This book is all about warm feelings and self-discovery, a journey of new beginnings and new love, set in the friendly small town everyone dreams about. ”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Downingtown, Pennsylvania-based author Katherine McIntyre and her next novel with Hot Tree Publishing “Stronger Than Hope,” marked for release March 5, 2022.
— Olivia Ventura, Acquisitions Editor
“We're so excited about Katherine McIntyre’s latest acquisition. 'Stronger Than Hope' is a wonderful stand-alone read in a brand-new small-town romance series. Readers who delight in stories of second chances and single-dad romances will be both enthralled and emotionally invested in Linc and Nate’s beautiful journey to love,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson.
“This book is all about warm feelings and self-discovery, a journey of new beginnings and new love, set in the friendly small town everyone dreams about,” says Hot Tree’s acquisitions editor, Olivia Ventura. Readers who like anxious, adorable coffee shop owners and loyal, strong handymen, will adore Linc and Nate.
“Here in this man’s arms, Nate felt safe, warm, and grounded in a way he hadn’t for such a long time. For once, Nate was glad he wasn’t facing Linc, because he wouldn’t be able to hide the softness in his expression for anything. His heart lurched with the realization that in a few short weeks he had well and truly fallen for Linc.” - from “Stronger Than Hope”
Fresh out of a relationship, Nate’s searching for a change—what better way is there than renovating his uncle’s old coffee shop in Chesapeake City? He has a new job, in a new town, and a new lease. And when he almost runs over his hot neighbor, Linc, who happens to be his contractor? Well, based on the explosive attraction between them, maybe he’ll find something new there too.
“My Chesapeake Days series was born out of needing something bright to work on during the pandemic. However, Linc and Nate’s story got a little more real for me after experiencing a life-threatening delivery when having my daughter last year,” said author Katherine McIntyre. “Linc finding a way to move past the loss of his wife in childbirth as a single dad allowed me to explore some of the genuine fears I’d experienced for my husband and kid in the process, and I hope this story leaves you with the same message of hope amidst strife that it did for me.”
About the author: Katherine McIntyre is a feisty chick with a big attitude despite her short stature. She writes stories featuring snarky women, ragtag crews, and men with bad attitudes—and there's an equally high chance for a passionate speech thrown into the mix. As an eternal geek and tomboy who’s always stepped to her own beat, she’s made it her mission to write stories that represent the broad spectrum of people out there, from different cultures and races to all varieties of men and women.
Learn more at www.katherine-mcintyre.com.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn