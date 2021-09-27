Nicchris Now Delivering its Trending Designer Furniture to the Malaysian Market

The company is renowned for many high-profile projects across Malaysia.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scandiv Studio Sdn Bhd, or commonly known as nicchris , is pleased to announce it is now offering its popular and beautifully designed furniture to all residents and businesses throughout Malaysia.Based in Malaysia, nicchris is a global trending furniture design and manufacturing company for luxury homes and hotels. The company’s mission is to remain committed to creating hand-built, hand-finished furniture in a market filled with mass-produced, low-quality products. As such, nicchris is the undisputed leader in custom made furniture in the country, working closely with architects, interior designers, main contractors, and the end user.In the company’s most recent news, however, Scandiv Studio Sdn Bhd, or commonly known as nicchris, is now offering its luxurious hand-crafted furniture to the general public in Malaysia – something that has never been done in the company’s history. This move is a result of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the company’s bottom line.Nicchris is unlike any other furniture design company on the market. The company is completely customer-centered to make sure the end user is 100% satisfied with their pieces, particularly when it comes to implementing a tailored approach and attention to detail. Nicchris was featured in the renowned Tatler magazine – a testament to its superior quality and customer service.The company’s address is AL71D, Kg Baru Sg Buloh, 47000 Selangor, Malaysia.For more information about nicchris, please visit www.nicchris.com or visit the company’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/nicchris.furniture/ About NicchrisBacked by a dedicated management team, nicchris boasts highly reputable and professional craftsman who take great care in ensuring every step of the manufacturing process is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.