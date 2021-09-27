SideDrawer Welcomes BCV Asset Management Inc. to Secure, Document Management Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer is pleased to welcome BCV Asset Management Inc. (“BCV”) to its secure, document management platform. BCV will leverage SideDrawer for client statement deliveries, while clients and their referring advisors will be able to securely collaborate on their new unified, user-friendly platform.
BCV is an asset management firm dedicated to building and protecting client wealth, seeking to maximize long-term returns while minimizing risk. The firm manages just under $4 billion in client assets and is an alternative to mass-market investment products. The firm’s growth is a result of strong investment performance, client service, and relationships through its large referring advisor network.
“Meeting BCV’s multi-faceted requirements of providing efficiency for the operations team, while providing a secure, collaborative platform for investors and their advisors, all with an exceptional, modern, user experience truly defines the capability of our platform!” said J. Gaston Siri, Co-Founder & CEO of SideDrawer.
“Our success has come from our investment philisophy and exceptional service to our clients and their referring advisors. SideDrawer’s technology will allow us to rethink our internal processes while providing a new alternative of information delivery to our clients and our referring advisor network. The ability to have our clients and their referring advisors collaborate on the same platform creates significant operational synergies for all, and an excellent user experience. We expect this to be another key differentiator of the BCV value proposition,” said Dale Hawthorn, Chief Operating Officer of BCV.
“We are excited to partner with BCV as they are able to leverage many aspects of SideDrawer’s robust API-based platform. The relationship between the client, the advisor and the portfolio manager is built on service, trust, and confidence. We’re honored to be at the intersection of all three parties, enabling productivity workflows, allowing the asset manager and the advisor to maintain their independent branding, and provide an excellent user experience,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer.
BCV intends to start rolling out the SideDrawer platform to select clients and referring advisors beginning in Q3 2021, with a broader roll out for Q4 2021.
For inquires on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer Inc.
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. Our SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors, and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. Our infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download our mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
About BCV Asset Management Inc.
BCV Asset Management Inc. is an asset management firm dedicated to building and protecting client wealth, seeking to maximize long-term returns while minimizing risk. We offer an alternative to mass-market investment products, creating customized investment portfolios within Separately Managed Accounts and proprietary Pooled Funds. We provide a high level of personalized and professional service and ensure that clients have a direct relationship with the Portfolio Manager entrusted with managing their wealth. We are able to provide this discretionary portfolio management service to investors whose household has a minimum of three hundred thousand dollars of investable assets and are seeking alternatives to mutual funds or brokerage wrap accounts.
