"Historical fiction told the way it should be!" Join me and author, Paul Rushworth-Brown, LIVE on The Witty Writers Show

Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past but Rushworth-Brown has done this with great skill Well-travelled author, Paul Rushworth-Brown, discovered more about his family than he bargained for.

Join me, Beth Worsdell, and author Paul Rushworth-Brown on the Witty Writers Show, LIVE Streamed to the UK OCT 8 AT 7 AM UTC+11 – OCT 8 AT 8 AM UTC+11

The history of copyholders living on the moors of Yorkshire in the 17th century is rarely thought of and even less rarely written about.” — Paul Rushworth-Brown

Well-travelled author, Paul Rushworth-Brown, discovered more about his family than he bargained for.

Rat baiting, shenanigans, murder, deception, and love, were all discovered when Paul researched his ancestors and began writing his amazing novel SKULDUGGERY.

US | International World Times 4 Stars **** Skulduggery, a different treat for lovers of historical fiction, an exciting and mysterious romp through the moors of 17th century Yorkshire, more specifically Haworth and Keighley. The story is a well-painted image of how 'copyholders' or peasants would have lived at this time but that is only the backdrop to a suspenseful whodunit with romantic tones. Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past but Rushworth-Brown has done this with great skill in this accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novel."

Times were tough in 1603, and there were shenanigans and skulduggery committed by locals and outsiders alike...

The bleak Pennine moors of Yorkshire; a beautiful, harsh place, close to the sky, rugged and rough, no boundaries except the horizon, which in places, went on forever.

Green pastures and wayward hills, the colours of ochre, brown and pink in the Spring. Green squares divided the land on one side of the lane, and on the other; sheep with thick wool and dark snouts dotted the hills and dales.

The story, set on the Moors of West Yorkshire, follows wee Thomas and his family shortly after losing his father to consumption. Times were tough in 1603 and there were shenanigans and skulduggery committed by locals and outsiders alike.

Queen Bess has died, and King James sits on the throne of England and Scotland.

Thomas Rushworth is now the man of the house being the older of two boys. He is set to wed Agnes in an arranged marriage, but a true love story develops between them.

Skulduggery is an exciting, mysterious, fictional and historically accurate adventure that pulls no punches about the life and hardships of peasant farmers living on the moors of Yorkshire in 1590. A time when life expectancy was thirty-five, children rarely lived past the age of six and ale was consumed liberally because the water was undrinkable.

Let's find out more!

Paul's Bio:

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and going to school in Toronto, Ontario where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown who had moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties.

Paul was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia. He became a writer in 2015 when he embarked on a six-month project to produce a written family history for his children, Rachael, Christopher, and Hayley.

Haworth, Yorkshire 1590