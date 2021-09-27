Senior Population on the Rise and Beltsville’s “Elite Home Care Solutions” is Filling Positions to Help the Elderly

Elite Home Care Solutions

Pew Research reports that 27% of adults ages 60 and older live alone, and as they age, seniors often require safe keeping. Caring for the elderly part of our population requires a lot of caring, compassion, and dedication. It is more than just a job; it is a commitment, and that is the kind of individual Elite Home Care Solutions is looking for.

Founded in 2015 by visionary, Jesse Epps, who through his own life experiences with a family member, concluded that, “one of the main, but basic properties in living is, being of service.” This statement is the resounding theme which defines Elite Home Care Solutions. Backed with the highest five-star client ratings in the country for consistent ethical and affordable performance, they have become a shining star in the home healthcare industry.

Happy, satisfied clients rave, “My father’s health aide is amazing in the way she treats him and allows him his dignity, even when conducting tasks that aren't very dignified!”

Our curated team of professionals is making a difference in the lives of our clients. On Saturday, October 2nd, we are searching for talented new hires with a heart to help the elderly. Applicants who want to become part of our family of healthcare workers are eligible for a $1,000 - $5,000 sign-on bonus. The staff at Elite Home Care Solutions is a handpicked team who goes out into the community to help those in need to remain in the security and safety of the familiar place they call home. Our goal is to lessen the daily burdens of our clients while providing the in-home care they need. If you have a heart to serve seniors, apply for a position at Elite Home Care Solutions.

For more information, please go towww.elitehomecaresolution.com or phone 301-477-1420 or email elitehomecare4you@gmail.com

ELITE HOME CARE SOLUTION SPRESENTS OUR CAREGIVER HIRING EVENT!!!!

Calling all CNAs, HHAs, CMTs, PCAs & companions looking for a position!

Sign-on Bonus $1000 - $5000

Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, from 9a.m.-1p.m.

4600 Powder Mill Rd.Suite 450-T, Beltsville MD 20705(Inside the perfect office)

