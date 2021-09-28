RallyBright Targets Current Workforce Priorities with New Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit

Software empowers organizations and teams to increase job satisfaction, reduce turnover intent and improve inclusion and collaboration.

The research tells us that as we return to work, organizations that want to develop inclusive collaboration must ensure their employees feel they belong, are part of a team, and are valued.” — John Estafanous, Founder and CEO, RallyBright

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RallyBright, Inc. today announced the launch of its Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit. This new addition to the RallyBright team development platform empowers organizations and teams to increase job satisfaction, reduce turnover intent and improve capacity for inclusion and collaboration.

“Organizations and teams are challenged by an increasingly complex work environment – one that is currently influenced by the convergence of ongoing pandemic concerns, the Great Resignation, and a heightened focus on DEI,” said John Estafanous, founder and CEO of RallyBright. “Our new Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit is designed to help organizations navigate these challenges by measuring their progress and guiding them toward improvements that will impact job satisfaction and turnover intent as they cultivate inclusion and collaboration.”

BELONGING: THE STRONGEST PREDICTOR OF JOB SATISFACTION & TURNOVER INTENT

The Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit measures six key variables of organizational and team collaboration and inclusion: alignment, cooperation, compassion, fairness, psychological safety, and belonging. These variables were identified in RallyBright’s Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study, a survey of 1,000 US-based working professionals, conducted online, in June 2021.

The study indicated the inclusion variable “belonging” proved to be the strongest predictor of job satisfaction and turnover intent. In organizations where belonging was indicated as high (in the top quartile), 97.7% of respondents indicated they were “satisfied or very satisfied with their job,” and only 1.8% indicated they “thought often or very often about leaving their current job.” When belonging fell lower than the top quartile, job satisfaction dropped to 65.7% and turnover intent jumped to 26.3%.

Estafanous explained, “The research tells us that as we return to work, organizations must do more than focus on DEI and psychological safety if they want to develop inclusive collaboration. Leaders must ensure their employees feel they belong, are part of a team, and are valued.”

MEASURING INCLUSIVE COLLABORATION’S IMPACT

The study also shows that improving specific inclusion and collaboration attributes leads to increased job satisfaction and decreased turnover intent. RallyBright found that nearly all (94.9%) respondents were “satisfied or very satisfied with their job” when collaboration was indicated as high (top quartile). Inclusion’s impact was even more striking: When inclusion was indicated as high, this number jumped to 98%. Below that, the percentage dropped to 66% to 67% for both.

Furthermore, in organizations where inclusion and collaboration are low, employees are 4.5 to 5 times more likely to be thinking about leaving their jobs. When collaboration is high, only 5.4% of respondents indicated that they “thought often or very often about leaving their current job.” If Inclusion is high, then only 2% indicated that they were thinking of leaving. These percentages increased to 25% and 26%, respectively, in organizations where collaboration and inclusion were lower.

The Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit enables organizations to measure, diagnose and improve inclusive collaboration by identifying the key variables comprising it and tracking them over time and relative to benchmark data. The toolkit includes the assessment as well as reports, benchmarks, strengths and vulnerabilities, and actionable roadmaps. These elements provide leaders and teams with measurable and practical feedback for improving inclusion and collaboration.

“Like most companies these days, we’re trying to determine how best to drive impactful collaboration in a remote world,” said Carlos Manalo, founder of the digital agency Office of Experience. “RallyBright gave us insights on cooperation and alignment that we are using with our teams to improve role clarity and how we talk about shared purpose.”

To learn more about the RallyBright Inclusive Collaboration Toolkit, visit https://www.rallybright.com/inclusion_and_collaboration.

Download the Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study here.

About the Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study

RallyBright’s Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study offers insights about the current shift in how individuals think about work as the pandemic recedes, and the correlation between job satisfaction, turnover intent, and an organization’s climate of inclusion and collaboration. The study was conducted online in June 2021, with a diverse sample of 1,000 US-based working professionals, and examined six distinct variables of organizational collaboration and inclusion: alignment, cooperation, compassion, fairness, psychological safety and belonging.

About RallyBright

RallyBright is a team development platform that helps business leaders build better teams and deliver better results. It does this by combining behavioral science with proven team development tools to help teams perform at a higher level, strengthen their interpersonal dynamics, and reinforce the behaviors that drive their organizational values. Learn more at https://www.rallybright.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Eileen Pacheco

Tango Group

eileen@tango-group.com