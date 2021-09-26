Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (26 September 2021)

New Cases: 12 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,509 Active Cases: 4,408 Total Recovered: 54,593 (119 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 40 (7 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 5 Total Test Conducted: 406,996 (630 New) Total Deaths: 2,276 (3 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 540, 878 (6,056 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 248,934 (1,445 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 240,265 (362 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 489,199 (755 New)