Naughty Doge: The Blockchain-Based Video Streaming Platform Is Changing the Way People Produce, Share, and Consume Video

/EIN News/ -- Hollywood, CA, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new doge is coming to the market. Naughty Doge- a crypto project that has resolved to bring the world of video streaming and all human-interest videos to the people. The motivation to revolutionize video streaming services is driven by the increased challenges caused by centralized video streaming services that continue to choke the industry with massive policies and hefty fees on content creators’ earnings. For example, the leading centralized video streaming service, YouTube, has been accused of putting unfair censorship on video content posted on the platform and paying content creators just a fraction of revenue generated while retaining the lion's share.

The mainstream video streaming companies are known to impose stricter rules, ranging from payment processing to heavy fees from what the content creators earn. The $59 billion industry has large licensing and production companies that act as ‘middlemen’, leading to higher fees on the side of the content consumers and low earnings for content creators.

Naughty Doge is building from the rising usefulness of blockchain technology to improve video quality, make video production and distribution cheaper, and increase earnings for video content creators.

Naughty Doge is Taking It to the Next Level

Naughty Doge has created a digital coin known as NaughtyDoge that will serve as the native cryptocurrency for users. NaughtyDoge token holders will enjoy the ease of streaming across our platform privately, securely, and without any extra or hidden charges. The creators believe that the existing potential is endless for both content creators and consumers. Unlike unsupportive centralized platforms, Naughty Doge seeks to provide the tools, security, and platform for content creators to flourish. To avoid the issues of volatility that have rocked major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Doge, the platform will encourage people to use the coins for immediate payments without storing them for speculation.

The Naughty Doge NFTs

The platform seeks to enable users to create and sell some of the most unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are known to hold value, which is a derivative of the users’ valuation. While NFTs can be bought and sold just like other art types, their value is largely set by the community and demand.

And this brings us to the promotional strategy the project intends to implement.

We all do remember how Dogecoin became so popular that it shocked the entire crypto community. Yes, the dog-themed cryptocurrency that started as a joke has a market cap of $31B as of today. Pundits believe the rise of Dogecoin is attributed to the creators’ emphasis on making it as ridiculous as possible and having the community drive its adoption. Well, one can easily say it’s the community resolution to work to find DOGE’s real-world utility that propelled it to the heights it has hit so far.

The idea of community with Naughty Doge

Naughty Doge is working to build a strong community of users who will propel its adoption and make it the platform of choice for all decentralized video streaming services.

Naughty Doge is aiming to use the power of its unique NFTs to garner the support of the most influential people in the crypto space, from Elon Musk to Crypto Wendy to Bitboy. By making the NFTs uniquely designed and in limited edition, the project aims to build more demand for the tokens to increase their value, hence raising demand. The platform also plans to have models shill for its promotional programs, which will be done via YouTube, Twitch, Telegram, and TikTok.

Backed by lower transaction fees of 12% tax for development and expansion, every other thing will be going to creators and users in a proportionate formula. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a professional or an amateur content creator, you will have equal opportunities to earn.





Media Details

NaughtyDogeStudios

russ@naughtydoge.io / 8188181766

N HollywoodN Hollywood 91606

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcTWu9QI5AAAB2APUvq30Q

https://t.me/NaughtyDogeStudios

https://naughtydoge.io/







