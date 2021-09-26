(Video) Teachers' Protests in 40 Cities, in Iran, Against the Unbearable Living Conditions
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Perseverance, uprising & overthrowing the mullahs’ regime is the only way to restore the rights of teachers, workers, whose rights the mullahs have been violating for many years & have brought them nothing but suppression, discrimination...
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): These protests took place in the provinces of Tehran, Fars, Kermanshah, East Azerbaijan, Mazandaran, Isfahan, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, South Khorasan, Yazd, Gilan, Kerman, Ardabil, .....
NCRI &(PMOI/MEK Iran): Keeping teacher salaries low, the Iranian leadership is literally stealing from the country’s teachers. In recent years, a number of instructors have committed suicide as a result of poverty and the inability to meet their fundamental necessities.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Various reports of teachers killing themselves were referenced in a statement from the Iranian Teachers Coordination Council. A teacher from the city of Neishabour in northeast Iran committed suicide with a rice tablet.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Teachers are also asking that the government execute what is known as the “80 percent ranking plan” when it comes to teacher compensation.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the Iranian Teachers Coordination Council said in a statement marking the start of the new school year.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Some of the teachers had traveled from other cities to make their opinions heard in the capital. These demonstrations are still going on today.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: that the Chants of “Teachers will die, but will not accept humiliation” echo in the four corners of our nation, in Tehran and 20 provinces.
Assembly of Iranian teachers
On Saturday, September 25, 2021, simultaneous with the start of the new school year, teachers in more than 40 cities in Iran took to the streets in protest against the unbearable living conditions, non-implementation of the ranking plan, and non-payment of retirees' bonuses, etc.
These protests took place in the provinces of Tehran, Fars, Kermanshah, East Azerbaijan, Mazandaran, Isfahan, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, South Khorasan, Yazd, Gilan, Kerman, Ardabil, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari, Bushehr, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.
Teachers are also asking that the government execute what is known as the “80 percent ranking plan” when it comes to teacher compensation.
Teachers and members of faculty
“This initiative must be approved by the government and parliament.” Because teachers and members of faculty boards should receive equal salaries, if this initiative is approved and implemented, the legal basis for teachers’ wages will be at least 80% of that of faculty members,” the Iranian Teachers Coordination Council said in a statement marking the start of the new school year.
Teachers chanting
The teachers chanted: "The imprisoned teachers must be freed,” “Teachers, demand your rights,” “Even if we die, we will obtain our rights,” “Teachers will die, but will not accept humiliation,” “Unless we obtain our rights, we are not going to attend classes,” “no discrimination, no compromise, granting our ranks without having to beg for it,” “ranking is our inalienable rights.”
By keeping teacher salaries low, the Iranian leadership is literally stealing from the country’s teachers. In recent years, a number of instructors have committed suicide as a result of poverty and the inability to meet their fundamental necessities. Various reports of teachers killing themselves were referenced in a statement from the Iranian Teachers Coordination Council.
A teacher committed suicide
A teacher from the city of Neishabour in northeast Iran committed suicide with a rice tablet, according to the statement, which warned of the implications of terrible living conditions for instructors. “Last week, a teacher in Fars province committed suicide because he did not have 50 million rials (about $180) in his bank account to become eligible for a loan,” according to the statement.
The poverty level is 120 million rials per month (about $437). This teacher, on the other hand, does not even have 50 million rials to take out a loan and live well!
Green report card teachers
Green report card teachers, who have passed the Education Ministry’s employment test, protested the regime’s refusal to hire them for the sixteenth day in a row in front of the Education Ministry in Tehran. Some of the teachers had traveled from other cities to make their opinions heard in the capital. These demonstrations are still going on today.
On Sunday, “green report card teachers,” or Iranian instructors who passed the education ministry’s employment test, protested the regime’s refusal to hire them for the sixteenth day in a row in front of the education ministry in Tehran. Some of the teachers had traveled from other cities to make their opinions heard in the capital.
Iranian teachers’ salaries are not paid
Despite the fact that there is a teacher shortage throughout Iran, the Education Ministry refuses to hire any new instructors.
A teacher in Luxembourg makes at least 95,000 euros. That’s more than 73 times the average Iranian teacher’s pay! To add insult to injury, Iranian teachers’ salaries are not paid on time. Some part-time teachers are paid barely half of what they are paid on a regular basis. The government’s response to the teachers’ demonstrations has been negligence, followed by oppression.
Teacher protests will follow
With the commencement of the new school year, it is expected that teacher protests will follow in the footsteps of students who have gone to the streets in Iran over the last two months.
Since last year, teachers have been demonstrating, but the dictatorship has refused to respond to their demands. As the start of the school year approaches, Iranian teachers are returning to the streets to renew their demonstrations and remind the government of its responsibilities.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi message
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that the Chants of “Teachers will die, but will not accept humiliation” echo in the four corners of our nation, in Tehran and 20 provinces. Hail to freedom-seeking teachers who demonstrated their resolve to obtain their rights plundered by the ruling religious dictatorship.
Perseverance, uprising, and overthrowing the mullahs’ regime is the only way to restore the rights of teachers, workers, and other sectors, whose rights the mullahs have been violating for many years and have brought them nothing but suppression, discrimination, poverty, inflation, and unemployment.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Iran: Teachers' protests in 40 cities, 20 provinces