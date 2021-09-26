US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mrs Linda Thomas-Greenfield pays Courtesy Visit to President Dr Hage G. Geingob on Margins of the United Nations General Assembly

On Friday, 24 September 2021, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mrs Linda Thomas-Greenfield paid a courtesy call to President Hage G. Geingob on the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. President Geingob accentuated the need for vaccine equity in order to ensure that everyone was safe instead of the current situation where industrialized nations were talking about booster shots. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced that the United States had donated 100 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the consignment having arrived in Windhoek, Namibia. President Geingob thanked the United States for the vaccines.

President Geingob emphasized the importance of the principle of sovereign equality and Namibia's pursuit of an independent foreign policy. Outlining a shared commitment to multilateralism, the two leaders highlighted the centrality of the rule of law, processes, systems and institutions in Governance.

President Geingob informed that Africa had gone through different waves of leadership, each characterized by my diverse sets of challenges. However, Africa today was markedly different, with a third wave of leadership placing greater accent on democratic governance. “It is African leaders who through the African Union and Regional Organizations condemn a coup d'état and unconstitutional changes of Government in member states”, President Geingob said.

Addressing, the climate change crisis, the two leaders agreed that more needed to be done to deal with the climate emergency through stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors. The meeting highlighted the US Mega-Solar initiative in Southern Africa as one that held the tremendous potential for Namibia and the United States. The leaders also agreed on the need to deal with discrimination, including reform and improvement of the United Nations.