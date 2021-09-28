Jonathan Moore, Vice President of Product Management, AMAG Technology, Talks About Symmetry CONNECT

AMAG Technology’s Symmetry CONNECT Integrates with Competitive Access Control Systems…Manage Multiple Access Control Systems with One Card

Symmetry CONNECT Identity Management solution now integrates with third-party access control systems, providing more choices for users. Learn more at GSX, September 27-29, 2021 in Orlando at booth 913” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal® Company, announced that its Symmetry CONNECT Identity Management solution now integrates with third-party access control systems, providing more choices for users. Symmetry CONNECT is a policy-based physical identity and access management workflow platform.

Symmetry CONNECT can accomplish in minutes what can take days with multiple emails, phone calls, paper forms and physical signatures — saving time, money and the risk of error. Using Symmetry CONNECT, security operators can manage cardholders and visitors, import access card data and receive transaction data from other access control systems.

For large enterprise users who operate multiple access control systems across an organization, CONNECT streamlines the day-to-day operations and allows users to operate all systems via CONNECT. Employees can use one credential to open doors, rather than carry multiple credentials for different systems or facilities.

“Customers now have a choice; they no longer have to rip and replace their existing system but can manage all of their access control systems using Symmetry CONNECT,” said Jonathan Moore, Vice President of Product Management, AMAG Technology. “Future company mergers and acquisitions are easily managed with CONNECT, which streamlines and simplifies security operations for Enterprise users. This also demonstrates AMAG’s commitment to providing a completely open API for all Symmetry products, encouraging technologies from all industries, including our competitors, to integrate with our Symmetry Security Management System.”

Symmetry CONNECT meets Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) standards. The PSIA is a consortium of physical security product companies and system integrators who work together to deliver interoperable security products. The PSIA develops open specification standards, such as the PLAI (Physical Logical Access Interoperability) specification. AMAG continuously demonstrates its commitment to providing open solutions by developing products with an open API and by sitting on the PSIA board of directors.

***************************************************************************************************************************

For more information about Symmetry CONNECT Identity Management, visit amag.com/connect (https://www.amag.com/connect), contact your Regional Sales Manager (https://www.amag.com/contact) or call AMAG Technology at 310-518-2380.

***************************************************************************************************************************

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal® Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce the overall cost of a security program. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, analytics, mobile, intrusion management and incident management. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, California, with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

***************************************************************************************************************************

For our “In The Boardroom” interview with...

Jonathan Moore, Vice President of Product Management, AMAG Technology, please click here:

https://securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_AMAG_Moore.html

***************************************************************************************************************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions.

Our flagship “In The Boardroom” platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

***************************************************************************************************************************

What's YOUR solution?

***************************************************************************************************************************

If you’re reading this Press Release on ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Financial Times, FOX News, NBC News, or USA Today, it’s because we have excellent

traction in mainstream media due to our high Google rankings. Please see our 1st page Google ranking here for "Secure ID Solutions" :

https://www.google.com/search?q=secure+id+solutions&oq=secure+id+solutions&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j0i390.4799j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

***************************************************************************************************************************

Would you like the same type of awareness, exposure and lead generation for your brand?

***************************************************************************************************************************

We invite you to please join us "In The Boardroom" on www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com for:

- increased brand awareness

- highly effective lead generation in your target markets.

- greater exposure for your company in your target markets in trade media and mainstream media.

For additional examples of our traction with mainstream media, please visit our Press Room here:

http://securitysolutionswatch.com/PressRoom/index.html)

And, by publishing your content on our site, we also boost your SEO and drive more traffic to your solutions.

***************************************************************************************************************************

Please contact Ali Eng, Publishing Team Leader, for a quick tour to see exactly how your content-marketing will be featured "In The Boardroom", and to see the results we have delivered for other brands in your space.

Email: ALE@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliengpublishingteamleader/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SecStockWatch

***************************************************************************************************************************

All the benefits of our "In The Boardroom" platform and value proposition are summarized here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/SecuritySolutionsWatch_Value_Proposition.pdf

***************************************************************************************************************************

For more information About Us : http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

***************************************************************************************************************************

All content which appears on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com and in this Press Release is subject to our disclaimer: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com/Main/Terms_of_Use.html

***************************************************************************************************************************