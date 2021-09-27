AMAG Technology Announces New Version of Symmetry Access Control

Visit AMAG at GSX, September 27-29, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at booth 913 for a demo

NEW YORK, US, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company, announced a new version (9.4) of its Symmetry Access Control System. The foundation of the Symmetry Security Management System, Symmetry Access Control V9.4 contains several new enhancements that improve integrations, streamline licensing requirements and enhance overall functionality for security operators.

With Symmetry CompleteView VMS integration enhancements, more data is shared between Symmetry Access Control and Symmetry CompleteView Video Management System (VMS) providing increased information about alarms and additional situational awareness for security operators to make better decisions.

An updated Virtual Matrix screen makes it easier for users to save and manage preferred camera views. This will increase efficiency and streamline workflows.

Using the Symmetry M4000 Intelligent Controller panel, users can create areas within Symmetry, such as a building or floor, that can be locked down individually in the event of an emergency or situation. Select the areas by panel when designating. To provide increased value, cardholder exceptions can be made for individuals who should have access during lockdown emergencies, such as CPR-certified employees or volunteer firefighters. This option keeps employees safe, while allowing those that can help access the locked-down area.

Continuing our commitment to the US Federal Government market, the Symmetry M4000 Intelligent Controller along with Symmetry Access Control V9.4 now supports card numbers up to 128-bits in length, which is required for all US Federal Government systems.

The Cardholder screen has been split into an Identity page and a separate Credentials page, providing a logical separation between credentials and the people who use them (identities). The user can modify or delete a credential, and not the whole person from the system. The split-screen makes it easier to see what data belongs to the person and what data belongs to just the card.

This modification also better aligns Symmetry Access Control with AMAG’s Symmetry CONNECT Identity Management product, creating a better user experience.

Updates in the Bulk Cardholder configuration allow the user to better understand what impact changes will have on a system. Users can now make bulk changes across multiple timecodes, simplifying panel configuration, and can also delete devices with dependencies in a single step. This automation increases efficiency and saves time.

Cluster-Aware license restrictions have been removed. Users can now deploy three redundant servers rather than two, creating a more robust and secure system. Users can also choose the type of server they would like to use, reducing the cost of using expensive servers.

For more information or to upgrade to Symmetry Access Control V9.4, visit www.amag.com/access-control (https://www.amag.com/access-control) , contact your Regional Sales Manager (https://www.amag.com/contact) or call AMAG Technology at 310-518-2380.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce the overall cost of a security program. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, analytics, mobile, intrusion management, and incident management. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

