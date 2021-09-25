Roxbury RD near Oxbow RD
Roxbury RD is blocked in the area of the intersection with Oxbow RD due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.\
