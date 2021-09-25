Vee The NP celebrates 1000 nurses on Watch My FLO Day
VeeTheNP has officially taught more than 1,000 nurses how to build their own health and wellness business. 100 nurses gathered to celebrate with her in Atlanta.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a sunny afternoon in the Perimeter section of Atlanta, nurses released their business goals into the air in an inspirational goal-setting celebration. These nurses took 24 hours to learn from and be poured into by the GOAT of IV Hydration, Veronica Smith Southerland, FNP-BC - also known as Vee The NP. They also experienced a proclamation celebration of 1,000 Nurses Taught to Build Their Own Business and a champagne toast in the middle of a business start-up class where 100 more nurses will get the exact tools they need to build a business.
Nurses are tired. Their emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted from taking care of everyone else. They come to Southerland's class to learn how to use their healthcare skills, their nurse-know, and create a new opportunity for themselves.
These nurses entered Saturday, September 25, ready to experience Watch My FLO.
They left Saturday with the ability to network, a built-in support system, a plan of action to create their business, and the mindset of a person who actually can achieve her dreams.
"Watch My FLO is more than a start-up business class," says Southerland. "It's a look inside my world and how I have been able to become a millionaire many times over through honest work that honors my profession as a nurse. I want every student to walk away fully equipped to achieve specific and tangible goals. I live in a FLO that is just different. My students get to be a part of that FLO and continue it in their homes across the US."
Southerland has two more Watch My FLO classes planned for this year, one in Miami and another in LA, and will host an intimate conference in Puerto Rico in December.
ABOUT VERONICA SOUTHERLAND
Veronica Southerland has dedicated her career to building success in the healthcare entrepreneurship space. She owns FLO Hydration & Wellness clinic in Charlotte, NC while also teaching IV Hydration Start-Up classes throughout the country. She’s a mentor, speaker, author, and teacher. She can be found online at @veethenp or veethenp.com.
