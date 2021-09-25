iCRYO Continues to Grow and Enters Another State

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, United States, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2021, iCRYO announced state number 7 [Connecticut] of opening a location. Today, iCRYO is pleased to announce a location in state number 8 is opening by the end of the year. Cindy and Stephen Powers are the franchisees opening the first iCRYO location in Daniel Island, South Carolina.



"Stephen and I both have a passion for helping others and to helping them reach their full potential," said Cindy Powers. "When we found iCRYO and talked to their team, we were impressed with their vision and growth and excited by how well it aligned with our passion and vision for what we wanted to do. We are so excited about bringing iCRYO to this incredible community."

iCRYO is eyeing an opening date in November. The Daniel Island center will include the core iCRYO Lifestyle services: Whole Body Cryotherapy, Compression, Cryo Facials, Infrared Sauna, Vitamin Shots, and Localized Cryotherapy. They will also have two of the most popular specialty services, iV Infusions, and Body Sculpting.

iCRYO COO and Co-Founder Kyle Jones stated, "As I watch iCRYO grow, I also watch the talent and the culture grow with it. Cindy and Stephen Powers are the spitting image of what iCRYO stands for. They have some of the biggest hearts and a will within them to help everyone they contact. That's the passion we look for in iCRYO. When you mix that type of passion with a dominant husband and wife entrepreneur duo, it becomes a recipe for success in our franchise model. I'm blessed to have them on board and am excited to watch them launch the 8th state for iCRYO!"

The center is located at 866 Island Park Dr., Daniel Island, South Carolina 29492.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

