Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on National Public Lands Day

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday issued the following statement in recognition of National Public Lands Day, which takes place on September 25:

“New Mexico’s public lands are an incredible treasure, cared for and beloved by generations of New Mexicans. I’m proud to lead a state that prioritizes the protection and preservation of public lands and has committed to conserving at least 30 percent of all lands in New Mexico by 2030, safeguarding a comprehensive view of conservation that reflects the importance of traditional resource protection, access for outdoor recreation, contributions of working lands, and tribal sovereignty and self-determination.

“Investing in our public lands is investing in our future, and in the futures of our children and grandchildren, and my administration will continue to find innovative ways to conserve, protect and improve the precious outdoor spaces that we all share. Today, I encourage New Mexicans to spend some time in our amazing state parks, wildlife refuges, national forests, open spaces or any of the public lands in the beautiful Land of Enchantment.”