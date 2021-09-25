Training of Teachers on Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda

ICT is a valuable tool for learners with disabilities who are often victims of the digital divide and exclusion from educational opportunities. Inclusive ICT can improve the quality of education they receive by increasing participation and reducing social exclusion. The provision of inclusive ICT for learners with disabilities involves removing barriers and enabling all learners to access the same educational opportunities as their peers.

Under the framework of the Accessible Digital Textbooks project funded by the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD), the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa with partners, particularly the ministries of Education, is supporting training of teachers on the use of Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in teaching and adapting content to improve learning outcomes in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. The trainings which will be conducted by the Global E-Schools and Communities Initiative (GESCI) are expected to take place from 2 to 10 October 2021.

The overall objective of this training is to ensure teaching and learning for learners with disabilities is made more inclusive and accommodating, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2006) and Sustainable Development Goal 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Two training events have been planned for Special Needs Teachers of Early Years Education