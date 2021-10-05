Using industrial process analytics to help fight COVID-19
VsSCan Analyzer allows the hospital’s medical staff to remotely assess the severity of the patient’s condition and objectively prioritize the treatment.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 14% of COVID-19 cases reported to WHO are among health workers. In some countries, the proportion can be as high as 35%. Many industrial companies have mobilized to support hospital healthcare staff. The Total Group has decided to support hospitals in France by providing them with up to 50 Million Euros in gasoline vouchers. Honeywell is temporarily shifting operations at two chemical manufacturing plants to produce hand sanitizer. Ford is partnering with 3M to produce medical equipment on its auto assembly lines. General Motors partnered with Ventec to retool its Kokomo, Indiana, plant to produce ventilators, which are needed for patients who are seriously ill from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Modcon Systems with 50 years of experience in the field of process analytics and artificial intelligence, decided to contribute their high technologies and experience to protecting the health workers, who play a vital role to relieve suffering and save lives. Advanced Modcon‘s hardware and software, which are normally used for industrial process analysis and optimization, can be effectively applied for the rapid and touchless assessment of vital signs as a “first point of contact” in hospitals.
The development of the product commenced in early 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 crisis. It is in those days of confusion and uncertainty that Modcon’s team committed itself to a vision of a contactless diagnostics system, allowing hospitals to effectively deal with the surge in the number of incoming patients while protecting the health and safety of the medical staff. Gregory Shahnovsky, the company’s CEO, recalls: “We thought, what is all our know-how in sensor hardware and analytics technology worth if the pandemic puts at risk the health of our loved ones”.
VsScan Analyzer consists of a proprietary cameras array, connected to a PC, equipped with a reasonably sized screen. The cameras array comprises an RGB module, an IR projector, a 3D image sensor and a thermal imaging camera. The software, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) video analytics algorithm in its core, continuously collects data, calculates vital signs values, displays measurement results, compares these results with normal ranges and provides an output for Early Warning Score (EWS) calculation. A standalone client software enables voice and video communication between the clinician and the patient.
The product will routinely assess vital signs, including the following:
• Body temperature (°C)
• Heart rate (beats per minute)
• Respiration rate (breaths per minute)
• Oxygen Saturation (%)
• Systolic Blood Pressure (mmHg)
Health crises like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic create a surge in the number of patients, arriving at hospital emergency departments. Some of the patients are in a genuinely severe condition that requires urgent medical attention. Others may have expressed symptoms of the disease, but their condition doesn’t require immediate intervention. Still, quite a few arriving patients are in no need of medical treatment but are panicking. As the capacity of the department can’t be quickly scaled up, importance exists in allowing prioritizing the treatment, based on the objective severity of the patient’s condition.
Founded in 1972, Modcon Systems Ltd. is a multidisciplinary engineering company with its proprietary innovative technologies of process analysis and artificial intelligence. The technical team is composed of instrumentation engineers, chemists, data scientists and physicians who specialize in all areas of research, development and product management. As a multinational company, Modcon pursues its business objectives in line with ‘sustainable development’, legal regulations and requirements.
