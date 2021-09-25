U.S. Government Donates Equipment to the Regional Fund for Health Promotion in Littoral Region on the Occasion of the World Pharmacists Day

On the occasion of the World Pharmacists Day under this year’s theme, “Pharmacy: Always Trusted for Your Health,” the U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), donated health and safety equipment to the Regional Fund for the Promotion of Health in Douala to strengthen the supply chain and increase availability of safe medicines and essential commodities for health facilities in the Littoral region.

USAID/Cameroon’s Country Representative Paul Richardson said: “The United States government provides support to Cameroon’s 10 Regional Funds for the Promotion of Health to establish and implement a last-mile distribution strategy to deliver lifesaving medicines to about 350,000 HIV/AIDS patients. With an investment of about 38 billion CFA (USD$68 million) since 2011, we have provided technical assistance, logistics support, minor infrastructure upgrades, and the procurement of HIV/AIDS and malaria commodities for Cameroon, as well as supported the shipment of 303,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cameroon through the COVAX mechanism.”

USAID donated a generator, computer equipment, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers, aimed at improving last-mile delivery operations, warehouse storage conditions, and inventory management of health commodities. Cameroonian officials in attendance included Regional Delegate of Public Health in the Littoral Region Dr. Albert Mambo, Director of Pharmacy, Medicines and Laboratories Dr. Sadou Salihou, Administrator of the Regional Fund for Health Promotion Dr. Joseph Marie Bikoti, Coordinator of the Regional Technical Group Dr. Victorinne Noelle Nicole Yongu, and President of Cameroon’s National Order of Pharmacists Dr. Franck Nana.

The U.S. Embassy looks forward to strengthening collaboration with the Cameroon Ministry of Public Health to improve health conditions for all Cameroonians.