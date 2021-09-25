Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce 11 New Test Yourself DC Sites

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced an expansion of the Test Yourself DC program to put almost all of DC within a 20-minute walk of a Test Yourself DC site. Next week, 11 new sites will be added as places where individuals can pick up and drop off free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Through the program, which currently operates at 16 DC public libraries, individuals have the option to either take a COVID-19 test on-site or to take the test home and then drop off their sample at the closest drop box.

Next week, the following locations will become Test Yourself DC sites. Test Yourself DC sites at recreation centers will have pickup hours whenever the recreation center is open. Samples can be dropped off at any Test Yourself DC site seven days a week, any time before 8:00 p.m. (samples must be dropped off the same day the test is used). Find recreation center hours at dpr.dc.gov/page/recreation-centers-00

These 11 new sites are in addition to the 16 DC Public Library sites that are listed on testyourself.dc.gov.

Ward 3

Palisades Recreation Center (5200 Sherier Pl NW) – opens on Monday, August 30

Ward 4

Lamond Recreation Center (20 Tuckerman St NE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Ward 5

Trinidad Recreation Center (1310 Childress St NE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Edgewood Recreation Center (301 Franklin Street, NE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave NE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Ward 6

Arthur Capper Community Center (1000 5th St SE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Rosedale Recreation Center (1701 Gales St NE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Southwest Library (900 Wesley Pl SW) – opens on Wednesday, September 1 and will be open for pick up Monday-Wednesday, 10 am - 6 pm; Thursday, 12 pm - 6 pm; and Friday & Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm.

DC Health (899 N Capitol St NE) – opens on Wednesday, September 1 and will be open for pick up Monday-Friday, 9 am - 5 pm,

Ward 8

Barry Farm Recreation Center (1230 Sumner Rd SE) – opens on Monday, August 30

Fort Stanton Recreation Center (1812 Erie Street, SE) – opens on Wednesday, September 1

If test samples are not delivered to drop off locations by 8 pm of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected. Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself DC kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners, and will take 3-5 days for results to be delivered.

The Test Yourself DC kits are intended for the collection of anterior nasal swabs from individuals age 18 years and older (self-collected), 14 years and older (self-collected under adult supervision), or 2 years and older (collected with adult assistance). The Test Yourself DC tests are PCR tests.

For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov and for other ways to get tested, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.