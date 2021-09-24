Submit Release
Governor declares Saturday, Sept. 25, National Hunting and Fishing Day in New Mexico

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact: Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SEPT. 24, 2021:

SANTA FE – Each year hunters and anglers contribute more than $579 million dollars to the state’s economy, providing the funding necessary to manage New Mexico’s wildlife for the benefit of our citizens and future generations.

In honor of the sportsmen and women’s contributions to wildlife conservation, Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham issued a proclamation, declaring Saturday, Sept. 25 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) in New Mexico. Saturday, the Department will celebrate NHFD with a day of free fishing in New Mexico. All anglers, residents and nonresidents, may fish free on public waters statewide. No one needs a license or stamp, although bag limits and all other fishing rules apply.

Whether you feel like testing the waters for the first time or you are an old hand at fishing, it’s the perfect time to get out and make a cast or two at lakes and streams across New Mexico.

For more information about places to fish on Saturday, check out this week’s Fishing and Stocking Report and our new Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner.

###

