The Midnight Show – Helping You Maximize Your Investment

Traversing through the BSC Blockchain these days can be a nightmare of sorts. Finding a good project isn't that easy, hence the long standing rule of Do Your Own Research. Unless you're well versed on how to go and track funds, wallets, and transactions…you might find this part extremely overwhelming. That's why a group of veteran BSC Blockchain investment seekers, have come together to form a research team. Dedicated to help weed through the contracts and teams in order to help you find a solid investment. They call themselves, The Midnight Show.

The Midnight Show team goes out of their way to make sure the money you’re investing is in a safe environment. The team works diligently to find out the most information possible via crypto forensics, validating team members of the investment token in question, as well as line by line contract inspection.

The Midnight Show consists of 4 board members, The Founder and CEO Midnight Crypto (Jon), Savage COO (Daniel), CryptoWhale CFO (Shawn), and Hugo CTO. Each coming from a seasoned back ground in crypto, they each have a special skill set to bring to the table. Midnight Crypto, being an experienced systems architect, came up with the idea of auditing projects after seeing victim after victim fall prey to scam tokens on BSC. Together with his friend Savage, a long time team leader at land and sea, they formed the core team. Chryptowhale a long time friend of Savage and a financial expert joined. Shortly thereafter, the founder of the renowned AntiRugBSC, Hugo, joined forces to make the board complete on the tech savvy side.

Together with the core & staff team consisting of a high end team of experienced crypto marketers, content writers, graphics designers, solidity, front and back end developers, seasoned mods and admins as well as their own podcast & radio show they are now able to bring any project to maximum potential off their safe launchpad.

If you’re looking to be a part of pioneering investor safety, The Midnight Show have several different options to help you launch your project. They offer assistance in fine tuning the contract and providing top shelf marketing which adds a layer of safety and confidence that will make what ever project they’re a part of, a solid investment choice. As well as help and support in whatever needed post launch.

They have two specific tiers of crypto endorsement, the Gold and the Diamond Standards. The Gold Standard endorsement identifies that the team has given the contract in question a full audit, and code changes to anything that seems out of place are made, plus the identities of the developers of said contract have been fully doxed to the board.

The Diamond Standard endorsement takes this a few steps further. The Midnight Show takes part ownership of the contract, restrict access to functions on the contract that can be used maliciously, hosts the presale and the launch before transferring back the ownership. They act subsequently as the third party multi signature wallet for any changes to the contract. With this, The Midnight Show ensure full transparency and honesty for incoming investors.

A third option is a AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions, with some simple code analysis highlighting the pros and cons of their contract for projects outside their tiers.

They point out very specifically that, “Even many other community’s offer this service and they might portray it as perfectly safe, it really is not. To many communities let new, less experienced investors on, to believe an AMA equals safety not taking into consideration the real safety of the investors listening, only to make a quick profit or gain some whitelists. It does not in any way shape or form represent safety. We let the investors know this. We tell them what we like and don’t like in the contract. We only give projects a platform to answer these concerns, explain their purpose and goal as well as expose themselves to possible new investors, hence the name DYOR with The Midnight Show. A simple AMA for a project must not be mistaken as such a thing of safety. Of anything we seen offered in the BSC space so far, only our Diamond Stamp of approval ensures full safety for the investor.”

The main goal of The Midnight Show, is to be the number one launchpad for new crypto currency tokens with the community’s safety in the first seat. Building a robust platform for launching new projects in monitored environment. Allowing investors to be able to sleep on their investments.

Setting the bar high for future crypto development teams has long been overdue in the crypto environment. Goals for the team in the future is to carry this over from BSC to other blockchains (ADA/ETH/BTC) as well. The Midnight Show is here to raise the bar for contract developers, and make safe investment the new status quo.

For more information on how The Midnight Show can help you with doing your own research , finding new investments, or even creating your own crypto currency, join their Telegram channel here – https://t.me/TheMidnightShow

