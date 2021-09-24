Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On State Bar’s Threatened Intrusion Upon Executive Branch Authority

September 24, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on allegations by the Texas Attorney General against the State Bar of Texas, an unelected body within the judicial branch. The State Bar is accused of punishing an elected state executive official for exercising his constitutional prerogative to represent Texas in court.  

"These allegations raise separation-of-powers questions under our Constitution. I am confident that the Supreme Court of Texas, to which the State Bar of Texas is ultimately accountable, will ensure that the judicial branch upholds the law."

