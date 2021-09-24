"Jesus is Coming" Proclaims Isabel Radebe's Book
Guide to Gospel's teachings, predictions explains Rapture and ensuing Lawless Times to readersSOUTH AFRICA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapture and the Second Coming is a matter of much reality or prophecy fulfillment in the Christian community, and Isabel Radebe shares her knowledge on the matter with her in-depth eschatological treatise. "Jesus is Coming" is the culmination of her contemplations, explaining the prophecies in the Scripture.
The genesis of Radebe's book came in 2019, when two men in her church prophesied that God was preparing her for studies and readings. Then in December 2020, she envisioned herself studying and producing "Jesus is Coming." Having previously written "Work of the Holy Spirit Today, the End Times," she did not imagine embarking on such an undertaking again, but after the aforementioned experience she proceeded to pen this exploration of the Gospels and the End Times. She details the workings of the Holy Spirit and the Rapture through Grace, as well as the ensuing lawlessness after the Rapture when, according to her, many will be martyred.
According to Radebe, as detailed in the Scripture, God promised to send his SON JESUS back to the world and the Rapture is when believers will be harvested. These souls will be those who are saved, and the more people who are saved, the more will be taken in this event as promised by JESUS HIMSELF. Whereas those who will be left behind will experience that time of lawlessness, where much strife will unfold, until the final judgment occurs. She also encourages those who are not yet saved to receive salvation before this Rapture so their names will be written in the book of life and not of condemnation because to enter into the kingdom of GOD, one must be born-again.
Radebe stresses the importance of constantly reading and referring to the Bible as they peruse her book, for Radebe's writings point to the Scriptures as a basis as she details her personal encounter with the LORD and her dreams of the End Times.
"If we read the Old and New Testament Prophecies, there is no unfulfilled prophecy left hindering Rapture." Radebe says, explaining that this is why studying the Scriptures and living a proper Christian life is so important. "Join me in praying like Daniel according to God’s Will because what was declared by God in the beginning it must come to pass as it is. JESUS is the only answer to today’s worldly troubles."
About the Author
Isabel Radebe is a born-again believer in CHRIST. She is from South Africa and in her career as a civil engineer was employed in South Africa and New Zealand. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney in the America Tonight radio show for her first book, "The Work of the Holy Spirit and Dr Angela Chester in the Daily Spark Radio Show for her second book, “JESUS is Coming." She also shares the Gospel to churches, public schools, old aged and orphanage homes, and to individuals. She is on Instagram, the books are in Amazon, the first book at https://www.xlibris.com, and the second book at info@worldwidebooksandart.co.za.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn