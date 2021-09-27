Citibank UAE: How Cashback Credit Cards Work & How to Redeem
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE -- Shopping with credit cards not only offers convenience but also helps cardholders gain rewards in one form or another. With a cashback credit card, cardholders will be eligible to earn back a percentage of what they spend on retail purchases. Customers looking for how cashback cards work and how they can redeem the earned cashback have landed on the right page.
How Do Cashback Credit Cards Work?
A cashback credit card can be quite an important addition to customers’ wallets. From shopping to travel spends, people can get cashback on almost every retail purchase. So, if they go grocery or supermarket shopping, they will be eligible to get a certain percentage of their spending as a cashback. For example, if a cashback credit card offers 1% cashback, for every dollar cardholders spend, they will be eligible to earn $0.01. Many of these credit cards also offer cashback on various other retail purchases.
There are various types of cashback credit cards that are available in the market. Some of them might offer a flat rate cashback, wherein cardholders will be eligible to earn the same percentage back on all their retail spends. Some cards might help them earn higher rewards for purchases on certain categories as compared to other categories. Some cards can even offer elevated rewards for transactions for specific categories, which can change every quarter.
How to Redeem Cashback Rewards
Cardholders can redeem the cashback that they have earned from their purchases in several ways, depending on the cashback credit card that they choose. Some of them are:
1. Direct or Cheque Deposit: The cashback amount that cardholders receive upon successful retail transaction can be deposited directly in their savings or checking account if they want. Cardholders can even get a cheque delivered to them via mail.
2. Statement Credit: Cardholders can choose to redeem the cashback as a statement credit, enabling them to pay a lower amount at the end of the month.
3. Gift Cards: Some banks allow cardholders to redeem their cashback rewards in the form of gift cards/shopping vouchers.
Conclusion
A cashback card offers multiple benefits and allows cardholders to redeem the rewards the way they want. Customers that wish to apply for a cashback credit card in UAE should make sure to check the terms of the card with their bank and understand the benefits. Along with the cashback that cardholders might get on every retail spend, they can also leverage the additional perks that these cards have to offer.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content provided above reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Citi is not responsible for any damages caused from the reader’s reliance on the content provided. While this information was accurate when posted, it may not be up to date. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire with press release distribution to media in the Arab World, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle
How Do Cashback Credit Cards Work?
A cashback credit card can be quite an important addition to customers’ wallets. From shopping to travel spends, people can get cashback on almost every retail purchase. So, if they go grocery or supermarket shopping, they will be eligible to get a certain percentage of their spending as a cashback. For example, if a cashback credit card offers 1% cashback, for every dollar cardholders spend, they will be eligible to earn $0.01. Many of these credit cards also offer cashback on various other retail purchases.
There are various types of cashback credit cards that are available in the market. Some of them might offer a flat rate cashback, wherein cardholders will be eligible to earn the same percentage back on all their retail spends. Some cards might help them earn higher rewards for purchases on certain categories as compared to other categories. Some cards can even offer elevated rewards for transactions for specific categories, which can change every quarter.
How to Redeem Cashback Rewards
Cardholders can redeem the cashback that they have earned from their purchases in several ways, depending on the cashback credit card that they choose. Some of them are:
1. Direct or Cheque Deposit: The cashback amount that cardholders receive upon successful retail transaction can be deposited directly in their savings or checking account if they want. Cardholders can even get a cheque delivered to them via mail.
2. Statement Credit: Cardholders can choose to redeem the cashback as a statement credit, enabling them to pay a lower amount at the end of the month.
3. Gift Cards: Some banks allow cardholders to redeem their cashback rewards in the form of gift cards/shopping vouchers.
Conclusion
A cashback card offers multiple benefits and allows cardholders to redeem the rewards the way they want. Customers that wish to apply for a cashback credit card in UAE should make sure to check the terms of the card with their bank and understand the benefits. Along with the cashback that cardholders might get on every retail spend, they can also leverage the additional perks that these cards have to offer.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content provided above reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Citi is not responsible for any damages caused from the reader’s reliance on the content provided. While this information was accurate when posted, it may not be up to date. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire with press release distribution to media in the Arab World, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle
Citibank UAE
+1 305-849-8443
email us here