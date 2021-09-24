Deluge of Violence Awaits in "A Rain of Blood"
Rick Lee's suspense novel portrays killings, investigation amidst COVID-19 lockdownUNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a former detective breaks lockdown rules to meet with his favorite granddaughter, the two become an unlikely team investigating a string of unsolved crimes in the Scottish borders, and in Rick Lee's thriller novel readers will find the truth behind a grim mystery.
In 2014, an old couple was brutally slain in their own home with medieval swords. Aside from the peculiar murder weapon, there is also a message written in an old language. Seven years later, retired inspector Mick Fletcher is meeting with his favorite granddaughter Eleanor despite lockdown rules. She is determined to untangle the disparate connections. At the same time, Detective Inspector Magda Steil receives map coordinates to a body buried in the woods - belonging to a girl who disappeared seven years ago. The question is whether this is a copycat killing or another kind of fearful symmetry. These mysterious and unsolved killings are all tied to the romantic ruins of Dryburgh Abbey, a scenic and much visited location in the Scottish borders with a history of bloodshed. The 12th century monastery has experienced numerous attacks, conflagrations and bloodshed throughout the centuries. Readers will see if the investigators will finally uncover the grizzly truth behind the killings, or if the bloodshed will continue unstopped.
Rick was inspired by the location's real-life history of violence, such as one of the murderers of Thomas Becket in 1172 whose father is buried in Dryburgh Abbey, the rain of blood that actually occurred when Richard the Lionheart was supervising the construction of Chateau Gaillard in 1198, and the wounding of Richard at Chalus in 1199.
Lee's novel is the tenth thriller featuring Detective Inspector Mick Fletcher, now retired. "A Rain of Blood" is the second installment of the Scottish Borders trilogy, following "The Lies Will Haunt Us," and preceding "A Prick of Conscience'' due to be released in 2022.
About the Author
Rick Lee is a retired drama teacher who has carved a niche for himself writing political thrillers since 2012, producing one novel a year since then, all following the cases of Mick Fletcher. He has a website, https://crimefictionwriting.com/ where he shares his ideas on writing. He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney about "The Lies Will Haunt Us," and has had numerous other interviews and book signings in both the UK and France.
