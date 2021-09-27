Citibank UAE: Things to Look Out for While Choosing the Best Wealth Management Solutions
Citigold offers a dedicated team of experts, personalised advisory, market insights and an extensive suite of exclusive benefitsDUBAI, UAE, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to managing wealth, adopting the right approaches can make all the difference. However, once the plans to manage wealth are laid, taking professional guidance can help identify the right wealth-building opportunities at the right time. Several banks provide wealth management services to customers that cater to their financial goals. Citigold, one of the popular wealth management services in the UAE, provides premier banking services to help enhance a customer’s financial journey. It offers bespoke wealth management services that are tailored to align with customers’ financial goals.
Citigold offers a dedicated team of experts, personalized advisory, market insights and an extensive suite of exclusive benefits. By leveraging its holistic approach, customized privileges and financial expertise, customers can build a diversified and strong investment portfolio.
Global Advantage
● Global Funds Transfer: Clients take advantage of the Citi Global Funds Transfer facility to send funds globally to other Citi personal accounts.
● Fee-free Withdrawals: Card holders enjoy fee-free withdrawal of cash from worldwide Citibank ATMs.
● Fulfil Emergency Cash Needs: Withdraw up to USD 10,000 fee-free in selected countries via Citigold Centres for emergency cash needs while travelling.
● Global Deals: Get exciting deals and offers at hotels, restaurants, retail shops and more across the world.
Lifestyle Privileges
● Complimentary Credit Cards: Customers get a complimentary credit card by maintaining the required Citigold minimum account balance.
● Golf Benefits: Customers enjoy golf benefits at some of the finest golf clubs in the UAE with the complimentary premium Citi Credit Card.
● Entertainment and Lifestyle: From dining offers to retail benefits and more, customers enjoy a host of privileges provided by this card.
Lounge Privileges
● Dedicated Spaces: From accessing the luxury private meeting rooms to speaking to the product specialists and more, take thorough advantage of Citi’s dedicated spaces.
● Convenient Facilities: Get access to complimentary Wi-Fi and Valet services at the Dubai lounge.
● Lifestyle Perks: The lounges offer fine music, refreshments, etc., to ensure enhanced experience and comfort.
Travel Privileges
● Marhaba Privileges: The complimentary premium Citi Credit Card gives access to Marhaba services at the Dubai International Airport.
● Lounge Access: Enjoy unlimited complimentary access to local and global lounges.
Conclusion
Apart from offering tailored solutions to manage wealth seamlessly, Citigold offers a wide spectrum of benefits and privileges that spread across diverse categories. It even offers exciting welcome rewards for new members. Besides getting professional assistance for a well-defined investment portfolio, experience the exclusive benefits by applying to Citigold in the UAE. Check out the Citigold UAE official website to get more details.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content provided above reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Citi is not responsible for any damages caused from the reader’s reliance on the content provided. While this information was accurate when posted, it may not be up to date. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
Carolina d’Arbelles-Valle
Citibank UAE
+1 305-849-8443
email us here