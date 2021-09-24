Coronavirus: United States Donates More Than 100,620 Vaccines to Gabon

U.S. Embassy Libreville announces the donation by the United States Government of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States has already donated more than 160 million doses from its domestic supply to over 100 countries. The U.S. Government coordinated closely with the African Union and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the country allocations. The vaccine doses arrived via COVAX last night.

The vaccines will help protect the Gabonese people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and reduce barriers to building back the Gabonese economy. “These vaccines represent hope for a brighter future, and we are proud to continue working together with the Gabonese Government, the private sector, and civil society to do everything we can to mitigate the pandemic’s high toll on lives and livelihoods, and its social impacts,” remarked Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Christopher Tremann. “I urge each of you to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity – as I have – and remain vigilant; through vaccination, we protect ourselves, each other, and the most vulnerable among us.”

These 100,620 doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

As President Biden said,

“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”