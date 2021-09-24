Coronavirus: U.S. Government Donates 336,000 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccines to Mozambique

Today, at the Mavalane International Airport in Maputo, the United States government donated 336,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the Mozambican Ministry of Health. Because the vaccine confers immunity in a single dose, this shipment will provide immunity to 336,000 Mozambicans, protecting the health of Mozambicans and preventing dangerous new variants from spreading. Since the storage of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is less onerous than other vaccines, they are easier to distribute.

U.S. Ambassador Dennis W. Hearne stated: “As the largest bi-lateral donor of vaccines to Mozambique, the United States is pleased to be part of this coordinated global effort to bring life-saving support to the people of Mozambique. Our two governments have worked together in a variety of ways to curb COVID-19 in Mozambique. These vaccines will fill an important need to successfully fight the virus.”

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine delivery. In July, the United States donated 302,400 Johnson and Johnson vaccines. This assistance is another example of the strength of the U.S.-Mozambique relationship, building on decades of health cooperation between Mozambique and the United States. The U.S. Government has provided early and ongoing support for Mozambique’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including assistance valued at $62.5 million. This assistance includes 50 ventilators donated to the Mozambican Ministry of Health in 2020, personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, laboratory and oxygen equipment, training, and funding for increased medical staff, among other initiatives. For more information on U.S. support for Mozambique’s efforts to combat COVID-19, visit this link.

The United States is committed to leading the global COVID-19 response because it is the right thing to do and will make the world safer. The U.S. Government committed $4 billion to the COVAX Facility, becoming the largest donor to the global effort to vaccinate people around the world. The U.S. Government has also purchased one billion vaccines for low-income countries and donated 80 million vaccines from the United States’ own supply. For more information on the U.S. government’s new Covid commitments, visit this link.

In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.