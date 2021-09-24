Hunter education course offered early October in Salmon

New hunters interested in getting their hunter education certification can do so in-person through a course in Salmon scheduled for early October.

An in-person, instructor-led hunter education course is scheduled October 4, 5, 7, 8 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. each evening, and Saturday, October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information or to register, go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/173136 or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon.

Taking the hunter education course in person is a tradition for many Idaho families. The course costs $8, and it provides the opportunity for students to learn from experienced hunters who teach Idaho-specific topics, such as local regulations, animal identification and hands-on training for gun-safety skills.

In addition, a specialized outdoor skills class designed for beginning hunters who want to learn how to get started will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Safe gun handling, outdoor survival, mock hunting hike with shoot-don’t shoot scenarios will be will be emphasized, as well as time spent shooting rifles at the range. For more information and to register, go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/173133 or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon.

Another option is the online hunter education course. People can now get fully certified through the online course without having to complete a field day. Traditionally, students who took the online course were required to attend a field day to get certified, but that requirement has been temporarily waived to allow people 9 years or older to pass the online course and be immediately eligible to buy a hunting license. The online course costs $32.50 and can be taken at https://www.hunter-ed.com/idaho/

For more information, contact Krystal Smith, Fish and Game Hunter Education Coordinator at 208-993-3805 or the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.