Okorie "OkCello" Johnson Releases New Album "Beacon"

OkCello has released the album BEACON on ZMI Records

I hope this album, Beacon, is like a “Bat Signal” to all of us Atlanta creatives now and in the future, calling us to use our powers to birth the world we know, we want, and deserve.” — Okorie "OkCello" Johnson

ATLANTA, USA, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based recording artist Okorie "OkCello" Johnson has released a new record entitled Beacon. The record dropped today on select platforms and will be available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Beacon marks the third release from the celebrated cellist-songwriter and looper-improviser. With 11 tracks, six full songs, and five musical interludes, this work is a sonically luscious and conceptually ambitious exploration of music’s power to impact our “now” and give birth to desired future realities.

In songs like “These are the Days" (which contains a nod to the theme to Norman Lear’s “All in the Family"), “Conjure,” and “Beacon,” OkCello firmly attempts to use sound as an invitation for the listener to imagine the life and world they want. In the song “Elder Roots & Tree,” OkCello’s composition almost seems to mimic the process of an idea’s growth, starting in the still, fertile soil of his rich, drone-toned prelude and followed by the mature flourish of the melody from Paul Robeson’s song “Trees” into full harmony by the song's end. In the albums two upbeat, dance tracks - “Um Boom Boom Bap” and “Click” - OkCello creates songs whose buoyant, jubilant rhythms invite the listener to celebrate the joyful possibility that seems embedded in all of his pieces.

An addition to this album, not found on the previous two (Liminal and Resolve), are interludes: conversations, monologues, and poems, scored by his musical sketches. In these we catch glimpses of his relationships with his daughters, with uncertainty, with new love, and again with the power of dreaming desired futures into reality.

Not quite classical, not just jazz, not walled off from his audience, and not so serious that he can’t laugh at himself, particularly in his vulnerable office as father to daughters - this album Beacon has enabled OkCello to make an honest, emotional, authentic, and musical piece of art that is also creative and confident. Through his jumping through genre, style, and sensibility - look for the hidden track! - OkCello has perhaps spoken to a broader category of music, one we all need in these complicated and trying times: the genre of hope.

Beacon was recorded and produced by Okorie "OkCello" Johnson, mixed by Marty Kearns, with additional mixing by Julian Tillery and mastering by Larry Anthony.

About ZMI Records

ZMI Records is an independent label focused on global music and a division of ZMI Rights Management Ltd , a transatlantic content production and rights management company. ZMI Records is distributed by INgrooves, a world leader in music distribution and technology, and part of Universal Music Group.

