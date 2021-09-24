Submit Release
Gov. appoints Ninth Judicial District judge

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Benjamin Scott Cross of Clovis to fill a judgeship vacancy on the Ninth Judicial District Court.

Cross has worked as an attorney with the Ninth Judicial District Court since 2011. His work there has included overseeing the court’s mediation and self-represented litigant programs, as well as providing legal advice, performing legal research and drafting legal opinions.

Cross is a 1998 graduate of Clovis High School. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2006 and was admitted to the state bar the same year.

Cross replaces Judge Matthew Chandler, who retired.

