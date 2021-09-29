Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Landmark Post for Identifying Best Oral Surgeons in San Francisco
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce new successes for a landmark post on the best oral surgery options.
"I'm proud to hear that our oral surgery post is still doing well. We get calls all the time from San Francisco residents asking about personal and complicated facial and mouth surgical issues."SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of top-rated Bay Area oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce new successes for a landmark post on finding the best oral surgeon for one's needs. The post, first released in March of 2019, continues to enjoy high popularity among Bay Area residents.
"I'm proud to hear that our oral surgery post is still doing well. We get calls all the time from San Francisco residents asking about personal and complicated facial and mouth surgical issues," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in San Francisco. "My goal is to help them identify the best oral surgery options for their needs. ”
Residents can review the landmark post for the best oral surgeon in San Francisco at the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2019/03/some-of-the-best-oral-surgeons-in-the-world-are-in-san-francisco/. First written in March of 2019, the post retains popularity on the internet. The clinic manages surgery and cares for various oral and maxillofacial procedures including the following: bone grafting, facial trauma, sleep apnea, and TMJ disorder. Surgeries can include the following: cleft lip and palate, wisdom teeth removal, and jaw surgery. Residents throughout the Bay Area are urged to also review the informational page on oral surgeon, Dr. Alex Rabinovich, at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/meet-dr-rabinovich/. Persons can reach out to Dr. Rabinovich and the clinic team for a no-obligation consultation.
ONE OF THE BEST ORAL SURGEONS IN SAN FRANCISCO HAS ‘STAYING POWER’
Here is the background for this release. Oral surgery procedures can happen often in the Bay Area. Routine surgeries may include wisdom tooth extraction or TMJ surgery. More critical procedures can include jaw surgery or facial reconstruction due to disease or a serious accident. Finding a top-notch surgeon to manage a variety of maxillofacial procedures may be difficult. For these reasons, a post from 2019 continues to share details about one of the best oral surgeons in San Francisco.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
