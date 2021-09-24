Content Creator Develops Network/Collective to Educate & Diversify the Gaming Space

The Noir Network is designed to educate Black femme content creators about the business side of networking and creation.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular content creator, Amira Virgil, is pleased to announce the official launch of her brand-new network/collective, The Noir Network LLC , specifically designed to support Black femme content creators in learning the business side of the industry. Virgil is highly touted as being prolific in the gaming industry - labeled a tour de force in the Simmer community, Sims expert, Twitch Partner, Twitch Ambassador, and even boasts an appearance on a reality TV show, The Sims Spark’d.The Noir Network is a network created for Black femmes in the content creation space that focuses on education & brand development. The platform was developed after Virgil was informed that Black content creators are making far less than their non-Black counterparts. In addition to this, Virgil also learned that many content creators, regardless of demographic, don’t know how to monetize their platforms, how to sustain them, nor how to network and build relationships.“Once I stepped out of my comfort zone and began discussing business with other creators, it was brought to my attention that content creators don't communicate with one another enough - and I realized that things needed to change,” says Virgil. "I'm super excited about the launch of Noir. We have only been live for 6 months and have achieved some really great things for the community. I want to put back into the community and to empower all types of people to make content - and to not be afraid to be different."According to Virgil, Noir was developed out of necessity six months ago during the ongoing global pandemic to support Black femme content creators during this crucial time. Subsequently, Noir is also looking to break into other industries, too, with many entering the gaming space and looking at influencer marketing.“Noir supports content creators and gamers looking to expand their individual brands, as well as companies searching for influencers to market their products and services, too,” Virgil states. “COVID has, in a way, brought many industries and individuals together in a way we’ve never seen before.”For more information about The Noir Network, please visit https://www.thenoirnetwork.net or https://www.twitch.tv/thenoirnetwork About The Noir NetworkAs a 28-year-old Black woman in the gaming industry, Amira Virgil wanted to create a space for Black femmes to be able to collaborate, learn, and grow together as a community in light of all the racism, misogyny, and misrepresentation in the gaming community. The Noir Network community is an extremely diverse group that specializes in gaming, lifestyle and beauty content creation.