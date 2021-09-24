Computer-Assisted Coding Market Size Worth USD 8.18 Billion at CAGR of 12.1%, by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Computer-Assisted Coding Market Size – USD 3.45 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends –Increase in cloud-based solutions.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in regulatory requirements for patient data management and high EHR implementation is driving the market.
The global Computer Assisted Coding Market is forecast to reach USD 8.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing an increase in demand owing to its growing adoption of the electronic health record (EHR) in the healthcare sectors. They are used for insurance claims reimbursement and the implementation of the ICD-10 coding in the industry. ICD-10 includes a number of codes for abnormal findings, complaints, diseases, causes of injury, symptoms, and social circumstances. The computer-assisted software maintains this coding database, which may positively enhance the computer-assisted coding market in the future.
A computer-assisted coding system is a software that analyzes all the healthcare documents and produces a suitable medical code for specific phrases and terms within the document. Implementation of electronic health records has helped improve the system by making it less error-prone and generating more accurate results. These factors have helped the market growth in recent times. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of maintenance for system support has been restraining market growth.
Europe is the major contributor to the growth of the economy, with Germany contributing the major share in the next 5-6 years. The focus of the European government to advance healthcare will propel the region’s demand for computer-assisted coding.
The COVID-19 impact:
The market is deeply affected by the growing pandemic of COVID-19. The sales of the software will witness a slight dent in the coming months, but as the economy restores itself, the market is expected to invigorate as a lot of healthcare companies and organizations will invest in software to track its records and reduce errors. The investment in the healthcare sector by private firms will also encourage the sales of the market product.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3224
Key participants include 3M, Cerner Corporation, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Craneware PLC, Dolbey Systems, Inc., and Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Clinical coding auditing decreases the risk of regulatory compliance by identifying potential patterns for fraud and permitting healthcare organizations to provide maximum reimbursement by enhancing accuracy in coding. Clinical coding audits include a percentage audit, subset audit, statistical audit, and a complete audit. The complete clinical code audit uses all relevant data available to ensure a thorough audit.
• Cloud-based solutions are witnessing a significant increase as it offers easy storage of a vast amount of data, and most cloud nowadays does not require any technical skills as opposed to the traditional ones. Moreover, a drop in the price of these services and its 24/7 availability is making it a popular mode of delivery for the market.
• Natural language processing improves quality and reduces costs for healthcare providers. Where other technological applications usually require healthcare workers to change their existing, proven methods to accommodate the technology, NLP permits applications to work with the most valuable form of clinical communication, the clinical narrative.
• Hospitals held the largest market share owing to the drive to curtail the high cost of expenses in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the increase in the number of hospitals across the globe with emerging nations focusing on better healthcare infrastructure is propelling the demand of the market.
• North American region held the largest market share in the global computer-assisted coding market. The U.S. is the major contributor owing to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and a reduction in healthcare costs. Advancement in technology in the sector will also propel market demand.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computer-assisted-coding-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Computer Assisted Coding Market on the basis of component, mode of delivery, application, end-users, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Stand-alone Software
Natural Language Processing Software
Structured Input Software
Integrated Software
Services
Support and Maintenance
Education and Training
Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Web-Based Solutions
Cloud-Based Solutions
On-Premises Solutions
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding
Clinical Coding Auditing
Management Reporting and Analytics
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Academic Medical Centers
Physician Practices
Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3224
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the forecast size and revenue CAGR of the global Computer-Assisted Coding market?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the global Computer-Assisted Coding market?
What are the latest trends influencing market growth?
What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to hamper industry growth?
Which are the top companies operating in the global Computer-Assisted Coding market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Browse More Reports:
CMP PVA Brush Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cmp-pva-brush-market
Broadband Mid-IR Lasers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/broadband-mid-ir-lasers-market
Semiconductor Memory Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/semiconductor-memory-market
Time of Flight Laser Distance Sensor Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/time-of-flight-laser-distance-sensor-market
Workflow Automation Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/workflow-automation-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn