Daya International Announces Fund of 2M USD for Small and Medium Winemakers and Vineyards

The funding is designed to support high impact culture and heritage promotion programs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daya International (2012) is announcing that it has dedicated a fund of 2M USD to identify and promote small and medium winemakers and vineyards as part of culture and heritage promotion programs. The fund has a commitment for high impact projects and technology startups.Daya International is an organization dedicated to the acceleration of high impact projects through a wide variety of support programs. Daya International brings decades of hi-tech experience to improve the lives of communities and sectors which are in lower business priority to mainstream business operations. At its core, Daya International is continuously looking for ways to make the biggest impact with its resources, and to make investments as self-sustaining as possible.Heading the organization’s recent effort to promote small and medium winemakers and vineyards is Tali Salame - who has taken on the role of VP Cultural and Heritage Empowerment Programs, as well as the role of membership in the fund's investment committee. The fund has worked with hundreds of organizations and startups since 2012 and started doing community and heritage projects in the last year, mainly in Israel, Africa and eastern Europe, but aims to add more locations globally."I grew up in a wine making family in the Ukraine and always had a passion for wine and wine culture,” Salame says. “I think this is an amazing opportunity to make a real impact and I am excited to lead this initiative.”Roy Daya, CEO and Chairman of the investment committee states, "I know that Tali will do an amazing job finding the perfect candidates and helping them get the support they need. Together we will achieve the impact we want to create with this fund. Tali has been doing a great job with us in the last few years with other projects and I am looking forward to see her taking the responsibility for leading this effort."For more information about Daya International, or to apply for one of its programs, please visit https://daya.international/programs . To learn more about Tali Salame, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/talisalame/ About Daya InternationalDaya International was founded at the beginning of 2012 by Roy Daya for the Daya family and their business partners to be a central holding and operating company for the family business and non-profit interests around the world. To this day, the company continues to work closely with high impact projects and technology startups in making their dreams become a reality through workshops, keynotes, venture acceleration programs, seed investment, joint programs, venture launch, and cultural and heritage empowerment programs.