The Brand New PADI IDC 2022 Schedule With Holly Macleod is Announced

The new PADI IDC Gili Islands, Indonesia 2022 schedule has now been released with multiple award-winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.

GILI TRAWANGAN, INDONESIA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod has now become one of the most popular professional-level scuba education programs available. Offering professional divers the opportunity to benefit from a wealth of experience and to gain the required skills, knowledge, and confidence to be successful teaching people to scuba dive.During 2022 there will be nine chances to take part in Holly’s PADI IDC program in the Gili Islands. The program is currently run on a 21-day schedule. The 21 days is inclusive of pre-IDC preparation at the beginning of the program as well as the PADI Emergency First Responder Instructor (EFRI) Course and 2 additional PADI specialties which are scheduled during the course to align with the Rescue Diver portion of training. Having taught the IDC for the past ten years, Holly has now developed the perfect course structure, allowing new instructors to make the best possible use of the allocated time, and has reformatted the program to build upon portions of the program.For 2022 the program schedule will be as follows.Session 1 – January 4th – January 26thSession 2 – February 8th – March 2ndSession 3 – March 15th – April 6thSession 4 – April 19th – May 11thSession 5 – May 30th – June 21stSession 6 – July 19th – August 10thSession 7 – August 30th – September 21stSession 8 – October 11th – November 2ndSession 9 – November 15th – December 7thAs well as developing a great structure within the PADI IDC Curriculum framework, Industry Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod conducts the entire program from start to finish.With over 18 years of industry experience teaching the full range of PADI Courses and Programs, Holly has developed vast experience within a variety of diving-related roles in a range of different geographic locations. Holly’s diving history has provided locational experience of many worldwide diving destinations such as Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore, and for the past decade within the role of PADI Course Director.One of the best things for potential Instructor candidates is that Holly Macleod has Issued well over 3000 Instructor level certifications in the Gili Islands alone, Receiving the Platinum Frequent Trainer Award and Elite 300 Instructor Award for 9 consecutive years.Candidates can be assured that Holly has the experience to assist professional divers in developing skills, knowledge, and confidence. When making the transition into a new career instructors will know exactly what is expected from new instructors and of course what new scuba diving instructors should expect from the diving industry.All Instructor level training takes place at Blue Marlin Dive; Gili Trawangan’s longest established PADI 5 Star IDC Centre offering the absolute best in professional training facilities. Blue Marlin has been operating in the Gili Islands for over 30 years providing the full range of PADI courses and programs. Professional level training starts with the PADI Divemaster Gili Trawangan Program; which has seen thousands of experienced divers take part. The PADI IDC Gili Trawangan Program is entirely managed and conducted by Holly, training instructors to a level way beyond that usually found. First-hand reviews of Instructor training can also be found on the PADI IDC Gili Islands TripAdvisor Page.YouTube Video Link:Website: