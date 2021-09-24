Bioburden Testing Market To Reach USD 1,611.8 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 12.7% | Reports and Data
Market Size – USD 633.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7 %, Market Trends–Increasing mergers and acquisitions for product developmentsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioburden testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 1,611.8 Million by 2028. Bioburden testing, or total viable count checking, is the monitoring of microbial contamination levels on or in a medical device or drug. Bioburden contamination can derive from the raw materials used in the manufacturing process, or be introduced via the workforce or manufacturing operation. The market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as the increase in government initiatives to encourage bioburden analysis tools. Moreover, the high risk of microbial contamination and bioburden during pharmaceutical and biological processing is deliberated to be a key factor encouraging the implementation of various biological safety practices by governments and private organizations. Simultaneously, the growth in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries would directly impact the growth of the bioburden testing market. The rising number of product recalls due to contamination of microbial would also propel the market growth significantly. However, the expensive nature of enumeration instruments would cause hindrance to the expansion of target industry.
Leading players in the industry are focused on bringing in new products with modified technologies for faster and reliable testing. For instance, in October 2020, SGS SA acquired IBR Inc., an organization for non-clinical contract research (CRO). IBR Inc. focuses on essential services for the production of biologics, biosimilars and vaccines in biopharmaceutical research and offers a range of filter testing and particle counting services.
It is expected that increasing awareness of bioburden testing in emerging economies will provide the global market with a significant escalation. Developing countries in the region of Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries such as China, India and Brazil are anticipated to propel the growth of bioburden testing. For instance, China is the world's second-largest R&D investor in the industry. Similarly, Brazil is a pioneer in industrial biotechnology research and investment, particularly in cellulosic sugars and agri-business.
The global Bioburden Testing market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Autofluorescence II type test method is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Autofluorescence I remain the chief revenue generating segment in the global Bioburden testing market.
• Automated growth detection culture instruments are commonly used in clinical laboratories to detect a wide array of microorganisms. The use of this technology allows for more rapid detection of microbial growth while decreasing laboratory workload. For instance, bioMérieux has launched EviSight Compact, which utilizes algorithmic technology to detect the microbial growth.
• In August 2020, Nelson Labs acquired New Jersey-based Gibraltar Laboratories. The acquisition was intended to extend the company’s outsourced testing capabilities to serve the pharmaceutical and medical device industries better. Gibraltar is known for USP compendial microbiology, sterility assurance and analytical chemistry testing.
• North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in the target industry. The geographical segment accounted for USD 193.1 million in 2020. Presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements, and rising focus on precision medicine are among the key factors driving the market growth for bioburden testing in this region.
• The global bioburden testing market is slightly fragmented with major players such as Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomérieux SA, Pacific Biolabs, Wuxi Apptec, STERIS Laboratories, Nelson Laboratories LLC, and Sartorius AG, collectively constituting a competitive market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the bioburden testing market on the basis of test method, applications, end use and region:
Test Method Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Automated Detection of Growth
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
o Software
• Staining
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
o Software
• Autofluorescence I
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• Autofluorescence II
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• ATP-Bioluminescence
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
o Software
• Cytometry
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• Other
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Raw Materials
• Process Water
• Pharmaceutical Ingredients
• Process Equipment
• Manufacturing Personnel
• Manufacturing Environmental Monitoring
o Heating System
o Ventilation System
o Air-Conditioning System
• Packaging/Bulk Finished Products
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organization (CRO)
• Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
• Cell Banks
• Academic Research Institutes
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
