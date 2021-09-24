Functional Carbohydrates Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $5,314.2 Million By 2026, At CAGR Of 6.1%

The global demand for functional carbohydrates is expected to increase due to rise in health issues among consumers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional Carbohydrates Market by Type (Isomalt, Palatinose, Cyclodextrin, Curdlan, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global functional carbohydrates market garnered $3.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.The functional carbohydrates market is driven by rise in health concern and adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the consumers. In addition, increase in the health issues globally has also driven the growth of market. Moreover, rise in consumer demand for cosmetics that are free from any toxic materials and increase in concern regarding appearance among consumers also fuel the growth of the functional carbohydrates market. In addition, increase in meat and dairy consumption leads to the rise in the animal feed industry. This has increases the demand for special ingredients such as functional carbohydrates to use in animal feed which helps in improving feed efficiency. This factor has also bolster the growth of functional carbohydrates market. However, high prices of functional foods & beverages and availability of substitutes for functional carbohydrates these factors will hamper the market growth during functional carbohydrates analysis period.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5496 Based on type, the isomalt segment held the largest share in the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to wide application as bulking agent, glazing agent & anticaking agent, and sweetener in food & beverages. On the other hand, the cyclodextrin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to wide applications in pharmaceutical and food industries along with usage as critical ingredient in cosmetics as anti-aging product.Based on application, the food & beverage segment contributed nearly half of the total share of the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, and is projected to contribute its lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to rise in usage of isomalt, cyclodextrin, and palatinose in wide applications in the food & beverages industry as sweetener, gel agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, and others. Contrarily, the cosmetics & personal care segment would register the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in demand for usage as a solubilizing agent, covering unpleasant odor, prevention of skin irritation, and protection against heat, light and oxidation.Europe held the major market share in the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in several health concerns such as diabetes and heart attacks and preference for healthy lifestyle. North America would contribute the second-highest market share by 2026 in the global functional carbohydrates market. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high demand for personal care products & cosmetics in the region.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5496 The key players operating in the functional carbohydrates industry are Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and Foodchem International Corporation.Similar Reports:Lime Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lime-market-A09943 Fish Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-collagen-peptides-market-A12379 Solid Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solid-beverages-market